Summit County leaders warned meticulous planning is key to possible Olympics bid

A sculpture along S.R. 224 in Park City commemorates the community’s role during the 2002 Winter Olympics, one of the visible reminders of the games of that year.

Park Record file photo

With city and county leaders poised to continue discussing what it would take to host the Winter Olympics in 2030, Summit County Council was briefed on 15 years of work that made the first Games in 2002 possible.

Elected officials heard from Myles Rademan, who served as the Park City public affairs director during the Winter Olympic era, on Wednesday as he presented an overview of how the community prepared for the Olympics in 2002. Park City Council also listened to Rademan’s presentation in late March as the local government considers whether to pursue another bid.

Rademan told the County Council on Wednesday he isn’t advocating for Park City to host the games either way, but he wants people to understand what arrangements need to be in place ahead of time. His presentation focused on what happened in the past rather than laying out a plan for the future.

Overall, Rademan’s message to elected officials was that hosting the Winter Olympics may be an investment in the community’s future – but it could also bring about a harsh reality if there’s not enough forethought.

“We did come up with strategies and I think those strategies are probably as relevant today as they were back then, and that’s really what I wanted to give people: the benefit of what we thought and how we sort of strategized these things,” Rademan said.

His first strategy, “make dust, eat dust, or be roadkill,” highlights the importance of gaining knowledge about the Olympics and using it to teach the community about how the Games operate. He encouraged elected officials to participate in the process and have a seat at the table to ensure they have a say in the planning.

Rademan also emphasized the Olympics “are not a checkbook.” He advised the County Council look at transactional ways the Games can improve local infrastructure like creating intersections but also asked them to consider aspirational interests related to how the Games can benefit the community as a whole.

He said many people weren’t familiar with what Utah could offer in the late 1980s and the idea of recognition from the Olympics was enticing. However, he believes the community needs to create an Olympic Manifesto of sorts to state why they want to host the Games and ensure everyone has the same vision.

“There’s a huge gap between the reality and the myth,” Rademan said. “The myth is huge, but the reality is quite different.”

The list for hosting the 2002 Winter Olympics included boosting the resort economy, covering public costs, creating an enduring physical legacy, managing the impacts of the events, gaining recognition as an Olympic city, involving the youth and holding the best Olympics ever, according to Rademan.

Leading up to the 2002 Games, Rademan praised officials for attending other Olympics to learn more about the host cities, gain new insights and prepare for hosting the games locally. He said there were “inspiring visions” they saw in other countries that forced local organizers to think about what they would provide in Park City.

Rademan’s presentation also addressed how the municipal government addressed specific issues in anticipation of the Games. At the time, this included roundabout construction to manage traffic, creating the Olympic Welcome Plaza and setting up fiber optics for national media. He didn’t provide any insight into what improvements may be needed in the present day but asked the County Council to consider whether Park City and Summit County have the infrastructure required to host the Olympics.

Organizers projected they’d have around 15,000 visitors daily and 250,000 total during the 2002 Winter Olympics, however, Rademan said the actual numbers were up to 30,000 daily visitors and 500,000 total. Area transit systems also served nearly one million passengers during the Games, which Rademan said was “unheard of then.”

Rademan said although skier numbers were down between 15 and 20% during the Games, they started going up immediately following the event and continued to rise in the years after. At the time, there was also 80% occupancy in Park City with many hotels and houses close to Olympic venues fully booked. Retailers specializing in Olympic-related merchandise and certain family-style restaurants also experienced a boost in business during the Games and sales tax numbers increased by 25%, according to Rademan’s presentation.

From the experience of hosting the Games, Rademan said organizers learned the importance of unbridled enthusiasm, clear commitment and the power of no. Overall, 65% of Main Street said they would support large-scale events in the future while 15% said never again.

Rademan concluded his presentation by pointing to several future legacies that could come with another Olympics bid like strengthening the local community, enhancing the Park City brand and providing a legacy facilities fund. His suggested next steps to the County Council included public education, creating an organizational committee and drafting a community Olympic Manifesto.

“That’s the question we all have. Can we host another Olympics and not lose our soul? I think we can, but I have no official role and I don’t want any official role,” he said.