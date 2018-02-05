Summit County looks to hire a deputy county manager

Summit County is looking to hire a new employee within the next several weeks to take on some of the county manager's duties and serve as a second-line administrator.

The county began advertising for a deputy county manager in January, casting a nationwide search. It is unclear how many applications have been submitted, but the filing window is scheduled to close on Feb. 16.

The position is expected to resemble the role Assistant County Manager Anita Lewis currently serves. Lewis will soon transition into a new position overseeing rural affairs in the county, creating the need for an employee to help relieve some of the duties of the county manager. Lewis will maintain her management role, however, in matters such as senior services, affairs and events, as well as in the historical department.

"This will be more of a traditional deputy who will be able to take on some management authority," said Tom Fisher, county manager. "Right now my span of control is very broad, probably to the detriment of some areas."

Fisher said employees within the county's departments have requested more contact with administration to have a better understanding of the County Council's objectives, a duty the new position is expected to fulfill. The new deputy county manager will have authority over animal services, libraries and emergency management, among other areas.

The position will coordinate administrative support for the manager and determine project priorities through various county offices, according to the job description on the county's website. The employee will direct legislative affairs, special projects, administrative responsibilities and a wide variety of duties involving continual public, intergovernmental and interdepartmental relations.

"This person will help me with all of our strategic planning and tracking strategic work," Fisher said. "They will serve the traditional role of an assistant, but also take on some duties that haven't been given to the assistant in the past."

The new deputy manager will be eligible for a salary ranging between $91,926.09 and $128,846.26. When Matt Jensen, the county's former risk and procurement administrator, left last year, it created an opening for a full-time employee in the county's chart of positions. While other employees absorbed his duties, the county left Jensen's salary in the budget. With Lewis moving into that unfilled position, it creates an opening for her job.

The applicant is required to have four years of experience working as an administrator for city or county government and a bachelor's degree in public administration, public finance or a similar degree. A master's degree in public administration or business administration is preferred, however. The applicant must also be a resident or be willing to relocate within the county.

Once the application window closes, Fisher said, it will take about a week to consider prospective candidates and interview applicants. He said he will likely seek outside help for sorting through the applications and the interview process.

"One of the things that I am really excited about is this will really give me a better touch out to most of the community," he said. "It will provide better resources to the Council and will also help us with collaboration between departments. This will provide a divide-and-conquer method within the administration, allowing all parts of our county to come to make sure they are understood."

To view the full job description, go to http://summitcounty.org/924/Deputy-County-Manager.