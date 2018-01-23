Summit County man charged with giving drugs to minors

A Summit County man faces multiple charges after, prosecutors allege, he encouraged teenagers to smoke marijuana at a party that was held in his home in Trailside.

Charges were filed in Summit County's 3rd District Court on Jan. 16 against 42-year-old Adam David Childers. He faces six counts of distribution of or arranging to distribute a controlled substance in the presence of a child, a second-degree felony; four counts of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class B misdemeanor.

Distributing a controlled substance in the presence of a child is the most serious charge and carries a maximum penalty upon conviction of one-to-15 years in prison for each count.

Childers is accused of hosting a party at his home in December that six children — ages 14 and 15 — attended, according to court documents. Documents allege Childers collected all the children's cellphones to prevent them from documenting the party.

Childers allegedly encouraged the children to smoke the marijuana he provided and they agreed, documents state. He also invited a female stripper to the party who showed her breasts to the children, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, law enforcement began questioning Childers about the events that transpired at the party. Four of the children subsequently went to Childers' house and recorded conservations with him where he explicitly told them to lie to the police because he could get in trouble for "providing you guys drugs," charging documents state.

Documents allege Childers told the children to "deny, deny, deny" the accusations and keep their stories straight. Childers told them, if necessary, to say he gave them fake marijuana he got in Mexico and the woman's breasts were covered, according to court documents. He allegedly told them if they stick to the story, the "police will not be able to prove it."

Court documents state that Childers speculated and discussed who reported the party to law enforcement in the recorded conversations. He told the children that "you don't do this to your friends" and "people that go to the hard core prison, like, you snitches get stitches," according to court documents.

The documents allege Childers threatened the accuser and told the children "he should not mess with" him because he or the stripper will make accusations against him.

After the police interviewed Childers and he knew an investigation was taking place, he gathered the drugs and paraphernalia to get "rid of everything that was not prescribed," according to court documents.

Childers was arrested at his home in the Trailside neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. He posted $100,000 cash bail on Jan. 16 and was released. His initial appearance in 3rd District Court is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29, at 8:30 a.m.

Childers has hired attorney Greg Skordas to represent him. Skordas said he is still gathering facts about the case, but the county attorney's office has not provided him with all of the available information.

"I have met with the prosecutor and we have discussed the case and sort of where it is and where it is going, but it is too early to discuss anything else," he said.