Summit County man found deceased in overturned vehicle
The crash remains under investigation
A Summit County man was found deceased Wednesday morning in an overturned vehicle in Kamas.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a construction worker at 6:12 a.m. of an overturned vehicle near 4300 E. Weber Canyon Road. The worker saw the crashed vehicle and called for help, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they located a man dead inside the vehicle. He was 39. There was also a dog accompanying the man, which was found deceased.
The man was believed to be traveling west on Weber Canyon Road toward Oakley when he crashed. Deputies discovered evidence at the scene that suggests the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate a curve in the road.
According to the release, the vehicle left the roadway and went airborne over the Weber River. It landed upside down on the riverbank.
Deputies do not know what time the crash occurred. It is also unknown if other factors contributed to the fatal crash. The Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.
The man’s identity will not be released until his family has an opportunity to tell friends and relatives.
“We share our sincere condolences with the family and friends of the decedent,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright said in a prepared statement.
