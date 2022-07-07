Summit County Manager Tom Fisher to vacate post

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher shown last summer.

Park Record file photo

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher announced his plans to leave the position at the end of July during Wednesday’s Summit County Council meeting.

Fisher arrived in January of 2015 and became the second person to take on the role. Prior to his career in Summit County, Fisher worked as the county administrator for Mesa County, Colorado.

He plans to return to the state to become town manager of Frisco, coincidentally located in Summit County, Colorado.

This article will be updated.