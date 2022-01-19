Summit County mask mandate targeted by Utah lawmakers

Utah state senators voted to overturn mask mandates in Summit and Salt Lake counties during the first day of the Legislature’s general session Tuesday.

Park Record file photo

Utah state senators took aim at Summit County’s COVID response during the first day of the Legislature’s general session.

Republicans passed a resolution with a 22-5 vote along party lines Tuesday night that would overturn mask mandates in Summit and Salt Lake counties. S.J.R. 3 , which is sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and was debated without a public hearing, must also be approved by the Utah House of Representatives before it takes effect.

If passed, the legislation would terminate public health orders connected to face coverings, restricting the authority of Summit County officials — and officials in other jurisdictions — to implement measures in response to the pandemic. Since it’s a joint resolution, it does not require any action from Gov. Spencer Cox.

The resolution also targets a health order in Summit County declaring the pandemic to be a public health state of emergency. That order was implemented in August and reauthorized by the County Council in September and again in December.

“Be it further resolved that the Legislature does not concede or confirm the validity of a public health emergency in Salt Lake County or Summit County,” the legislation states.

Summit County enacted a mask mandate on Jan. 7 in response to the omicron surge and the growing number of coronavirus cases in the community. There were 111 new COVID cases reported in Summit County on Monday. The current surge, which began last month, has also seen numerous days with case counts topping 200. Nearly every day in that span has exceeded the previous single-day record of 79 cases set in January 2021.

The legislation comes after lawmakers discontinued statewide COVID health and safety restrictions last year.

It is uncertain when the Utah House of Representatives will vote on the measure, but a spokesperson for House Speaker Brad Wilson told Fox 13 it wasn’t likely to happen on Wednesday.

Summit County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.