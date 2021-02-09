Summit County notebook: County to issue $19M in bonds; planning commissions seek applicants

County to issue $19M in debt

Summit County is poised to issue nearly $20 million in debt, having cleared the last hurdle in the public process last week with a hearing that featured no public participation.

The county intends to issue $19 million in bonds levied against its future sales tax revenue. The money would be used to pay for facilities projects including a new building or buildings on county-owned land in the U.S. 40 corridor across from Home Depot as well as renovations to other facilities and future planning.

Officials have said the facilities upgrades are badly needed. Summit County Manager Tom Fisher said the funds would be used to improve public works facilities as well as provide more space for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Finance Director Matt Leavitt estimated the county might pay $5.6 million in interest over the 20-year life of the bonds.

The county anticipates selling the debt Feb. 25, and spending the money by 2024, though Fisher indicated that might stretch to 2025.

The county issued about $10 million in bonds in 2017 and is slated to repay that debt in 2029.

The facilities projects are largely guided by needs identified in a 2017 facilities master plan.

Planning seats open

Summit County’s two planning commissions have two open seats each, and the county is seeking applicants to apply for the three-year terms.

The planning commissions, one in eastern Summit County and the other in the Snyderville Basin, are seen as the second most powerful legislative bodies under the jurisdiction of the County Council, and have a strong hand in guiding development.

On the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, John Kucera and Chair Ryan Dickey’s terms are expiring; on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission, Amy Rydalch and Chair Don Sargent’s terms are expiring.

All four commissioners are eligible to reapply for their seats. The County Council generally reappoints applicants who reapply for the position.

Interested parties must live within the planning districts. More information can be found at the county’s website, summitcounty.org.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Applications may be submitted online at summitcounty.org/806/Volunteer-Boards-Form.

For further information, contact Community Development Director Patrick Putt at 435-336-3158.