Summit County officials ‘encouraged’ after North Summit Fire District resumes control of services

With the new North Summit Fire District chief taking over the helm just about a month ago, Summit County officials feel hopeful about the department’s future nearly three months after they accused volunteer firefighters of boycotting shifts and dismissed them from duty.

Chief Ben Nielson has been working to rebuild the department since his hiring in mid-March, with the Park City Fire District taking over services in North Summit until he became settled. And now that the department is fully staffed – with more recruitment efforts underway – the North Summit Fire District has regained control of its fire station.

Ben Nielson was selected as the first new full-time chief of the North Summit Fire District in March. His firefighting career began in 2004 with the Clinton City Fire Department. He's also served in the North Davis Fire District and as a volunteer with the Washington Terrace Fire Department.

Courtesy of Summit County

“I feel like we’re in a good position,” said Summit County Councilor Roger Armstrong, the new chair of the Administrative Control Board of the North Summit Fire District. “People seem to be back.”

The North Summit Fire District is “carrying the load” of fire services while the Park City force continues providing emergency medical services, according to Armstrong. He said he felt encouraged after visiting the station last week, where firefighters and paramedics were working together in person.

Nielson agreed. He said over the past two weeks, services have improved just by having firefighters back in the station. There are 25 firefighters working for the fire department, and the department is fully staffed through May. Nielson marketed the position to fire chiefs across the state and by word of mouth, which helped bring in several excellent candidates. Previously, the department had a roster of around 30 people, but only eight of them kept their credentials updated and pulled the bulk of the shifts.

Individuals interested in joining the North Summit Fire District were asked to complete an application. Nielsen then reviewed applicants’ certifications and completed an interview process before bringing someone on.

Armstrong estimated that around 40 percent of firefighters are volunteers who previously worked for the district, while 60 percent of staff have come from the outside. He said that many former volunteers submitted applications but indicated they were interested in fighting wildland fires rather than structural fires, which is the main focus of the North Summit Fire District.

Currently, the staffing model for the fire district remains the same. Firefighters are paid $235 for a 12-hour shift. If a firefighter is not working but is called out, they receive $100 for the first three hours and more if they stay on longer, but Armstrong said the board continues to consider other options.

During past meetings, the Administrative Control Board has discussed whether it would keep the volunteer model or develop a system where firefighters are paid a stipend for when they’re on call and then an hourly wage if they are dispatched. They could also switch to a part-time framework or a hybrid model combining the two methods. The models could cost anywhere from $188,000 to $507,000 annually, according to previous estimates.

However, Armstrong said it’s clear the fire district’s current model is unsustainable given its $200,000 annual budget. During a meeting in February, he suggested the county consider a tax levy for the North Summit Fire District since the last one was passed in 2006. Earlier that month, the Administrative Control Board voted to pay $168,000 to the Park City Fire District for providing 60 days of services in North Summit. The interlocal agreement was briefly extended to give Nielson time to transition into the new role and rebuild the ranks.

He and Armstrong agree that the animosity between East Side residents, the county and the North Summit Fire District appear to be subsiding as the department gets back on track.

Over the past few months, several community members have expressed concerns over the licensure of North Summit Fire District staff, but Nielson said he’s looking into programs that improve services. He said he’s considering training that helps firefighters earn their emergency medical technician license rather than the lesser emergency medical responder qualification, which is the fire district’s current designation. This will allow firefighters to do more as they wait for an ambulance to arrive. Over the past few months, several community members have expressed concerns over the licensure of North Summit Fire District staff.

One of the biggest challenges awaiting the Administrative Control Board is forward planning as they figure out the remainder of this year while also developing a long-term plan that addresses the next three to five years. In addition to paying firefighters, the board will also need to decide how it will afford costly, aging equipment.

They recently approved the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatus and turnouts, which are firefighters’ helmets, coats, pants, boots and gloves. The purchase was a step to help ensure things are back up and running as the material being replaced was past its life cycle, Armstrong said, and the upgrades are fundamental to firefighters’ safety.

Nielson said the Park City Fire District and the Unified Fire Authority helped provide equipment until the North Summit Fire District could acquire new materials.

The Administrative Control Board must also address other issues like the future of the Wanship and Henefer fire stations, which are currently unstaffed, and how it will “untangle” the complicated situation in Tollgate Canyon – where residents have expressed several concerns about representation and access to emergency services.

Armstrong said the board also needs to consider how anticipated development on the East Side, like the proposed Cedar Crest Village, will affect fire services in North Summit. In the coming months, Nielson said they’re considering impact fees to help build the infrastructure to handle the coming growth.

“We need to figure out their role with the growth pressures that are underway,” Armstrong said. “It won’t be all at once, but my guess is that residential is coming soon.”