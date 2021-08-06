Summit County prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old in the shooting death of his brother

Summit County prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother last year near Kamas.

Park Record file photo

Summit County prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother last year.

The 15-year-old was charged July 14 in 3rd District Juvenile Court with second-degree felony manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of another.

Cash Cover, 11, died June 3, 2020, after what the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said was the accidental discharge of a firearm in the family’s home near Kamas.

In a statement released shortly after the incident , the Sheriff’s Office said the boys had permission to shoot a BB gun on the property but instead retrieved a firearm. The boys’ mother went inside the home when she heard screaming and discovered that Cover had been shot in the chest.

According to a petition of charges filed last month against the teen, he told law enforcement officers three weeks after the incident that he decided on the day of the shooting to retrieve the gun to scare his brother.

He took the weapon from his parents’ room, then went to his own bedroom to wait for Cover to come home, according to the petition.

When Cover came around the corner, the teen aimed the gun at his brother and pulled the trigger.

Deputies on the scene performed life-saving efforts, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but Cover died before a medical helicopter that was summoned could fly him to a hospital.

Juvenile Court judges have wide latitude in sentencing cases, according to the Summit County Attorney’s Office. The penalty could range from probation to keeping the teen in secure care until he is 21.