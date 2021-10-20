Summit County readies for another vaccine campaign

Summit County resident Kurt Schnubel in May received the last dose the mass vaccination clinic at Utah Film Studios delivered. Local health officials are readying for another vaccine push as they anticipate federal clearance to deliver vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 and booster shots of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna to adults 65 and older.

The Summit County Health Department is asking for help ahead of an anticipated vaccine push as federal regulators appear ready to approve doses for younger children and booster shots for a wider range of people.

The department is once again compiling lists of people eager to receive a vaccine to ease the appointment-making process. Parents of children ages 5 to 11, as well as people who received the vaccine manufactured by Moderna, can register on the Health Department’s website to be included in the first rounds of appointments.

Neither group is yet eligible for a dose — either a first round of vaccinations for youngsters or a booster shot for older adults who received the Moderna vaccine — but the department anticipates that will soon change.

“We can’t commit to a date, but we can commit we are ready to go,” said Health Director Phil Bondurant. “The plan’s in place regardless of where the date falls, we can kick off operations as simple as flipping a light switch. Everything’s in place.”

Both signups are available at summitcountyhealth.org/vaccine , or at vacc.me/511 or vacc.me/booster . The department has also reactivated a vaccine hotline, which can be reached at 435-243-5320.

Bondurant asked younger adults who are not expected to soon be eligible for a booster shot to refrain from registering with the Health Department.

The department is already delivering booster shots to people who are 65 and older who received the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, and it is delivering so-called “third doses” of both vaccines to people whose immune systems are severely compromised.

The county hasn’t delivered many booster shots, officials said, likely because many county residents received the vaccine manufactured by Moderna rather than the one manufactured by Pfizer.

Bondurant said there would be about 5,000 people in the county eligible for a Moderna booster shot when it is authorized.

The county has experience delivering thousands of doses to adults, but that was done at a mass vaccination clinic at the Utah Film Studios, which offered an efficient drive-through system.

That site has been disbanded and Bondurant said the next round of vaccinations will likely come in pharmacies, Health Department offices and mobile vaccine sites.

“It’s going to be different than what we experienced while doing the adults because a child is obviously a much different patient than an adult,” he said. “… My kids are not going to take a shot unless mom and dad are there. We’ll have clinics after hours and on weekends, have to accommodate work schedules.”

Bondurant said vaccinating a child will likely take longer than an adult patient, but that officials have planned for that. He estimated the department could vaccinate 3,000 children in a week. He said last week the department anticipated a vote on the vaccine for children the first week of November, but called the timeline “squishy.”

He expressed confidence that, given an adequate supply of vaccine, the department would be able to quickly vaccinate as many children as sign up for doses.

The effort will be supported by Nomi Health mobile clinics, Bondurant said, and if demand still oustrips supply, the department has a partnership with Park City Hospital to establish a clinic there.

He said they are not anticipating vaccinating children in schools.

The conversation about booster shots and vaccinating younger children has vacillated in recent weeks as different federal agencies weigh in on the topic, at times offering differing recommendations about which populations should receive doses and when.

More data has also been released about the effectiveness of various vaccines. Bondurant said that one vaccine isn’t necessarily better than another, but fewer breakthrough cases are being reported among those who received the vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

All vaccines, he said, are preventing hospitalization and death.