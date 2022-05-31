Summit County receives $4.6 million for watershed restoration and fuel reduction projects

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Summit County received $4.6 million in grant funding for several major projects aimed at protecting watersheds and ensuring the viability of Utah’s natural resources.

Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative (WRI) awarded the county the grant money for seven watershed restoration and fuel reduction projects to help restore the Weber Watershed, a clean water source for 700,000 people and a habitat for wildlife that depends on healthy forests, according to a press release.

The projects range from Parley’s Summit and Weber Canyon to the Provo River watershed and the north slope of the Uintas. The largest portion of the money, $680,000, will go toward stream restoration at Weber River, East Canyon Creek, McLeod Creek and Chalk Creek. Another $520,000 will be distributed across community cost-share wildfire fuel reduction programs. Other projects include weed abatement and amphibian monitoring, public land wildfire fuel reduction and green energy biomass facility analysis in Summit County.

“These are true private-public partnerships working cross-boundary and interagency to accomplish common goals in wildfire fuels reduction and watershed restoration,” said Jess Kirby, Summit County public lands manager, in a prepared statement. “In the face of a changing climate, projects like these are necessary to promote wildfire adaptive communities and resilient forests for future generations and the natural systems that rely on them. Ensuring the viability of our watersheds is crucial to maintaining a healthy future for Utah’s natural resources.”

Funding will be given on July 1, with projects to be completed by June 30, 2023. Dozens of local and state agencies collaborated to support and secure grant funding for the projects. A bill securing funding for the Watershed Restoration Initiative was passed during the 2022 Utah legislative session, though the organization has existed since 2007.