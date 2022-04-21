Summit County Republican Convention brings big names and criticisms of Democrats

Sen. Mike Lee speaks to the crowd during the Summit County Republican Convention on Tuesday night. Lee raised several concerns and criticized President Biden in his speech to delegates.

David Jackson/Park Record

It was a busy Tuesday night for GOP delegates and candidates as nearly 250 people packed into the South Summit Middle School for the party’s first major political event in four years.

The Summit County Republican Convention brought several big names from the state and federal levels, including U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, and Congressmen Blake Moore and John Curtis. The party’s only contested County Courthouse race was seemingly decided last week when former Francis Mayor Byron Ames withdrew his candidacy for Summit County Council.

Participants met in the cafeteria for a social hour where they could visit candidates’ booths for informational fliers or the chance to speak with the nominee before the start of the convention. Summit County Republican Party Chair Karen Ballash welcomed party members to the formal session and praised them for their commitment to achieving “impossible goals like turning Park City red.”

“Thank you for your part in making Summit County great again,” she said.

Candidates were invited onstage for three-minute speeches, which often centered on federal overreach, inflation, parental rights in education, the need for energy independence and general criticisms of President Biden’s handling of high gas prices and Russia.

Entering from the auditorium stage, Lee was greeted with rowdy applause – though a few loud boos could be heard amid the crowd’s uproar. He told the audience he’s loved coming to Summit County since his grandparents moved in his youth, and every time he visits, he’s reminded of the good people who live here.

Lee raised concerns about rapid inflation in the United States and fears the nation is becoming subservient to other countries for its energy needs. He slammed Biden for canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline and placing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases. Lee said the government is funding the “people who hate us,” which has become “a feature, not a bug” of Biden.

The senator encouraged Republicans to come together because the government in Washington is “not run by people who agree with us.” Like many of the other speakers, Lee promoted the ideal of a small government. He said Republicans love their country and believe in freedom, which means less government interference.

“You want a government close to home, close to where you are,” Lee said. “When we follow the restrictions on government, those that are put in place by our constitution, we unlock unlimited human potential, allowing you to do what you do best.”

Former Utah state Rep. Becky Edwards, one of Lee’s challengers, said she knows Summit County stands for strong families and has developed a way of life rooted in freedom and the Constitution. She told the audience she’d work for the people to bring tenacity and stability to a divided Congress.

Candidates for the U.S. House echoed similar messages about protecting the earth, ensuring public health freedom and bringing red voices to the Capitol.

Moore, who represents the 1st Congressional District, said it’s been an honor to represent Summit County and bring Utah’s values to Washington. He recalled when he heard about the Parleys Canyon Fire and how the community’s immediate response left him with little to do to help. Subsequent legislation he sponsored to improve wildfire response, called the FIRESHEDS Act, was inspired by Summit County, Moore said. The representative slammed House Democrats for not supporting the bill based on their desire for provisions addressing climate change.

His challengers for the nomination – Andrew Badger, Tina Cannon, William Campbell and Julie Fulmer – also asked delegates for their support.

Curtis, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said there’s been a consistent message from voters that they want a fighter in Washington. He said Biden was being compared to former President Carter and joked that Carter is upset about the analogy. Curtis also pushed back against what he sees as the myth that Republicans don’t care about the earth and said Biden needs to look at energy sources in America – specifically Utah – rather than in Venezuela, Iran or Russia.

Tim Aalders, Chris Herrod and Jason Preston, who are running against Curtis, participated, too.

The Lt. Gov highlighted the work of herself and Gov. Spencer Cox so since taking office 15 months ago. Henderson said they ran on principles of freedom, including supporting tax cuts, gun rights as well as energy independence. The administration, she said, believes in federalism and is fighting back against the federal government encroaching on states’ rights through mask and vaccine mandates.

Holly McClure and John “Jack” Murphy won their bids for the party’s nomination for County Council by acclamation. County delegates later elected Ballash as party chair, Lisa Wall as vice-chair and Jimmy May as regional chair of Park City.

McClure highlighted her desire to run for County Council because of incumbent Chris Robinson’s long tenure as an elected official. The audience booed the name of the Democrat who now holds the seat. She said the County Council needs to shift from being government-centered to people-centered.

“I can’t change the world, but I can change our world,” she said.

Murphy said he spoke to around 77% of delegates. He didn’t want to become involved in politics, he said, but had to get involved after seeing what was happening. Murphy asked the audience if it was concerned about the validity of elections. When most hands went up, he offered what he said was a solution.

“Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote by phone,” he said. “Vote with your hands. Vote in person.”

The two candidates said they planned to host a listening session on May 18 to hear the community’s concerns. McClure will face Robinson in November for County Council Seat D while Murphy is up against Democrat Canice Harte and Libertarian Michael Franchek for Seat E.

Several other state candidates, including Kera Birkeland, Raelene Blocker, Logan Wilde and Sen. Ron Winterton as well as school board candidates Jennie Earl and Melanie Monestere, addressed the delegates. The crowd also heard from State Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Michelle Holyoak, solicitor general.

State delegates will vote for party nominees during Utah’s State Republican Convention on Saturday.