Summit County Search and Rescue volunteers answer the call despite persistent challenges

Summit County Search and Rescue uses specialized equipment to access remote areas of the backcountry, including this track-driven all-terrain vehicle. The team is feeling the impacts of the latest coronavirus surge, including limiting the number of members who respond to each call in order to limit the spread of the sickness.

Park Record file photo

Summit County Search and Rescue crews found their “battle rhythm” in the wake of the pandemic two years ago, and volunteers continue marching along despite the omicron surge and a growing number of calls.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Alan Siddoway, who oversees the program, said the team had finally found its stride in responding to a rise in calls stemming from an increase in people visiting the backcountry during COVID — but the latest uptick in cases is affecting operations all over again.

“We’re definitely feeling the impact,” Siddoway said.

The team responded to 83 calls for service in 2021 and participated in 29 trainings and community outreach events. They’ve had eight calls so far this year ranging from medical assists and vehicles stuck on trails to body recoveries and accidents.

It’s an average number for this time of year, Siddoway said, but strategic challenges that arose at the start of the pandemic persist.

All in-person training was canceled this month, as it was two years ago, to help stop the spread of COVID, and the number of volunteers responding to each call remains limited. Two members of the team responded to a vehicle that was stuck on a snowmobile trail on Jan. 22, for instance, when in the past, 15 to 20 members may have been called out.

The 35-person Search and Rescue team has also not seen a new member join its ranks since 2020 despite at least two dozen applications. Both the pandemic and a review of internal policies have contributed to the freeze. Siddoway hopes to grow the team to 50 members when he can.

It’s not uncommon for an influx of applications to come in after a high-profile event, like an avalanche, but those people don’t typically return after the first interview. The ones who do stay are committed to their job, and Siddoway said that retention is not a concern.

While crews in other counties may experience more calls than the Summit County Search and Rescue team, the vast backcountry acreage here means the local group often experiences prolonged missions that last multiple hours.

Volunteers began looking for a missing snowmobiler around 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the search lasted into the evening hours of Christmas day. Siddoway said that most people don’t realize how challenging it is to navigate through difficult conditions and terrain, especially if the individual they are searching for is unable to respond.

“It’s hard to see even large animals like an elk in front of you,” Siddoway said.

Other factors like weather conditions play a role. Lately, the snow has become icier, which leads to more injuries, and in turn, more calls. Medical assistance calls, in particular, have picked up over the last few years as ambulances are not equipped to retrieve residents living further in the backcountry.

Mobilizations may also take longer because of how far the Search and Rescue team must travel to find someone. Siddoway said that enhanced technology has allowed people to feel more confident traveling further into the wild than before, but the developments also make it easier to call for help when needed.

Siddoway said they’re anticipating the number of calls to increase each year as tourism increases, access to the backcountry grows and communication improves.

To prepare for the future, the Search and Rescue team is looking at purchasing a new snowcat to replace the current 1990 model it operates. The modernized technology will require more specialized training but will be a much-needed upgrade, according to Siddoway. The team is also considering buying a medical response utility terrain vehicle, which is similar to a side by side with room for a stretcher.

The crew will resume winter training in February, which focuses on operations, skills courses familiarization with the technology the responders rely on. They also participate in monthly training focused on skills from land navigation to CPR.

Siddoway asks residents and visitors participating in outdoor recreation to always go prepared, to make a plan that includes telling friends or family where they’re going and when they plan to return and to weigh every decision carefully.

But should someone need the Search and Rescue team’s assistance, the team will be ready.

“I’ve spent several years with Search and Rescue, and every time the page goes out, I’m still in awe,” he said. “They have the volunteer spirit in their hearts.”