Summit County seniors want to age in place, but housing supply is limited

Summit County seniors have an overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they become older, but the lack of housing options in the area highlights a difficult choice many residents face as they age.

A senior housing survey, organized by Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) as its class project, found that 93% of seniors don’t want to leave the community. With the demographic making up 14% of the population, the group sought input from people 55 and older about their housing needs and wants, as well as possible solutions, in Summit County. The results were reported to the Park City Council on Oct. 6 and the Summit County Council on Wednesday to help inform decision-making as officials tackle the issue.

“It will be necessary to provide housing to accommodate the varying needs of this community here,” the survey summary states. “We, Leadership Class 28, and the residents who live here, recognize and believe it is our duty as a community to provide housing options for our senior population.”

More than 450 people participated in the survey. Almost 90% of respondents are full-time residents and 80% live within Park City limits or the Snyderville Basin. Other participants reside in Coalville, Kamas, Oakley, Peoa, Echo and Henefer.

Most participants, 36%, are in the 65-74 age range. Around 28% of respondents are between 55-64, 19% reported being 75-84, 16% said they are under 55 and 1% are 85 or older. The majority of respondents, around 63%, were women; 36% were men and fewer than 1% identified as nonbinary.

Nearly all seniors who took the survey said they own their homes. More than half live with a second person while 24% said they live alone. Around 46% are retired and 21% are planning to retire in Summit County.

Nearly 60% of people said they don’t think they’ll need to move to a senior living facility for at least 10 years, 11% anticipate they have between five and 10 years and 6% estimated they would need to move in three to five years. About one-quarter of respondents said they would be unlikely to move at all.

Regardless of their timelines, most seniors anticipate they will need some kind of assisted independent living with services at some point, according to the survey. When they can no longer live independently, 43% said they would move to a senior living facility. Around 30% plan to pay for private assistance. The remaining 25% said they would move in with family, had other plans or were unsure.

Many seniors expressed interest in continuing care retirement communities, which integrate independent and assisted living facilities as well as memory care services on a single campus. Participants said they want on-site amenities to include security, housekeeping, parking, pet-friendly and fitness facilities, dining establishments, access to medical services and a community center, and predictable costs and opportunities for financial assistance, when needed.

They also want off-site options such as a studio or creative space, proximity to public transportation and access to locations like the library and grocery store. Respondents were divided on whether they wanted mixed-age or dedicated senior housing.

“I want to be able to enjoy as much of my current lifestyle as possible even if I may need some assistance to do so,” one participant told surveyors.

However, representatives of LPC28 emphasized there is a serious concern with the lack of housing supply. A 50-bed assisted living and memory care facility in Oakley was identified as one option for senior care residents. The survey also notes BeeHive Homes on Highland Drive with 16 assisted living apartments; however, the center is no longer operating.

Around 15 people, including class members, City Hall and County Courthouse officials, the Gray Ribbon Committee and a developer, met in late August to discuss the possibility of bringing more senior housing to the community.

LPC28 offered a series of recommendations to officials stemming from the survey results. They encouraged local leaders to create a joint housing authority to provide stable, affordable housing options for seniors. For example, City Hall was asked to consider expediting Woodside Park Phase 2 in hopes that it could be occupied in three to five years and suggested it include a new senior center. Meanwhile, Summit County was encouraged to build a continuing care retirement community facility on the Gillmor property within the next five to seven years.

The class also asked leaders to consider requiring developers to designate a certain number of senior units in new residential/mixed-use developments.

City and county officials praised LPC28 for their effort and emphasized the importance of providing seniors an opportunity to provide input. County Councilor Roger Armstrong said the survey gave leaders a lot to think about in terms of how to help seniors stay in Summit County.

“That’s important, I think, for just the very character of our community, because if every person above the age of 70 has to move out of Park City, we’d lose the history,” he said. “I mean, can you imagine if we lost Myles [Rademan] because he couldn’t afford to live here, Bob Richer had to move someplace … we’d lose the deepest part of the character of our community if that happens.”