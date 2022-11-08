Summit County Sheriff’s Office apprehends carjacking suspect

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday apprehended a suspect involved in multiple carjackings spanning throughout the Salt Lake Valley, including several connected accidents on Interstate 80 in Summit County.

Courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol

Deputies spent most of the early part of the shift assisting the Utah Highway Patrol after a Dodge Durango crashed into vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, “leaving a trail of injury accidents,” according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle became inoperable around mile marker 149, causing the driver and sole occupant to flee on foot. He was later identified as 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green, of Colorado.

Deputies were advised a man matching Green’s description was throwing large rocks at passing traffic on the westbound side of I-80. One of the rocks hit a passing vehicle and went through the windshield, according to the report. When the vehicle stopped to see what happened, Green allegedly attempted to carjack the vehicle.

Green made it to the driver’s seat when two deputies arrived at the scene. The deputies were able to pull Green out of the vehicle and arrested him.

Deputies later learned Green had allegedly carjacked a vehicle at the Salt Lake International Airport around 5 a.m. after he became upset at the ticket counter. Green caused a disruption in the airport because he could not purchase a same-day ticket to Denver, according to a release from the Salt Lake Police Department. He then found an occupied vehicle in the airport’s passenger pick-up area, allegedly forced the driver out and took off. The driver was not injured.

Courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol

Green is accused of driving the stolen SUV for nearly 10 miles before he crashed into two vehicles. There were no injuries. The man allegedly tried to force a woman from her vehicle, but her seatbelt kept her in place, according to the release from Salt Lake Police. Green returned to the vehicle he stole from the airport and continued driving, crashing into several vehicles and nearly colliding with a building.

Law enforcement allege Green exited the car and stole the Dodge Durango. Investigators are working to determine if a firearm was used during this carjacking, according to the release.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Green crashed into five vehicles while traveling on I-80. He was transported to the hospital for observation before he was booked into the Summit County Jail on multiple felony charges.