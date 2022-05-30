Summit County Sheriff’s Office identifies fentanyl-laced marijuana in Park City area

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert on Friday after marijuana was found to be laced with fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that can be 100 times stronger than morphine.

A Snyderville Basin man alerted deputies on Thursday that he had an adverse health reaction after smoking marijuana. The man told investigators he purchased the marijuana locally. Deputies tested the substance and believed it to be laced with the deadly drug fentanyl, according to the public safety alert.

Deputies immediately notified federal law enforcement partners about the substance being identified in Summit County. Other community partners, including the Park City Fire District and Intermountain Park City Hospital, were notified of the drugs’ presence in the community.

The man who purchased the marijuana is cooperating with investigators, who were able to determine the distribution source. Deputies subsequently arrested a 25-year-old Silver Summit resident on drug possession and distribution charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fentanyl is highly potent in small amounts, which can make it lethal if ingested. The Sheriff’s Office implored people not to purchase and ingest illegal street drugs. The agency is also asking parents to speak with their children about the dangers of using illegal street drugs.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority,” the alert stated.

The Park City School District issued a press release following the Sheriff’s Office public safety alert. The statement said the best prevention is talking to students about not taking medications other than those prescribed by their doctor, including never taking pills, even from friends. Other strategies include open communication, looking for changes in behavior and monitoring social media.

“This is a conversation that can literally save your child’s life,” the statement said.

If someone is seen suffering medical complications, please seek immediate medical attention. Fentanyl’s effects can include drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, difficulty breathing, unconsciousness, coma and death.

Youths and families can confidentially report their concerns about substances in the community by submitting a tip to https://safeut.org/ .