Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigating hateful graffiti at Summit Park apartment

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hateful graffiti appeared outside a Summit Park residence three times in one day.

The woman filed a report after her apartment door was spray-painted with hateful words, including homophobic and racist slurs, as well as inappropriate images sometime around 11 p.m. on Friday, according to Capt. Andrew Wright.

Wright said the woman purchased paint and covered the graffiti after the first incident. A short time later, she called the Sheriff’s Office again to say the door was covered with more offensive images and language. The woman’s car was also spray-painted.

Deputies asked the woman if she had any idea who might be targeting her. She said she was unaware of who could be behind the slurs, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Wright said deputies even asked the woman, who is Latina, if she has LGBTQ family members who may be the intended victim. That was not the case, she said, according to Wright.

It’s unclear whether the suspect or suspects are targeting the Summit Park woman or if they have the wrong address for the individual they are trying to harass, according to Wright. He said deputies and the woman are confused, disturbed and concerned by the spray paint. The language used could lead the case to be investigated as a hate crime, depending on the motive of those behind it.

There were no leads as of Tuesday morning and no surveillance footage available, according to Wright. He encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity, like people in residential areas with spray paint, or any information about this case to report it to the Sheriff’s Office.