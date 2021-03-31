Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports ski thefts near Canyons Village base area

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office, SCSO



The Summit County Sheriff’s Office recently reported a half dozen thefts of ski gear from around the same general location near the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort.

Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said that the office generally sees a handful of thefts each ski season, but that it probably happens more frequently than reported.

He added that the sheer amount of equipment present at Summit County’s ski resorts makes it difficult to track down the stolen goods.

On Friday, March 19, two pairs of skis and poles were stolen from a Canyons Village parking lot after the owner left them in a ski rack at a pickup area while he went home. He found them missing when he returned later.

Another man reported that his ski equipment was stolen from a garage near the Canyons Village base area on Thursday, March 18. The residence had a policy of keeping ski gear in the garage and the man said he had contacted the president of the homeowner’s association in addition to filing a report with the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads.

On Sunday, March 21, a woman reported that her rental skis and poles had been taken while she was eating at the Red Pine Lodge, near the base of the Saddleback Express. That’s the same location where a man reported his snowboard was stolen late last month. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect in the more recent case, but that they were following leads and attempting to contact a potential suspect who might have been seen with the stolen snowboard.

On Saturday, a man reported that two snowboards had flown out of his vehicle’s roof rack while he was driving near the intersection of Cutter Lane and S.R. 224. Another motorist removed the snowboards from the road, but the gear had been taken by the time the man was able to turn around and head back to the area.

Wright said that there isn’t an area at the ski resorts where equipment is commonly stolen, and that he doesn’t normally see an influx of reports around spring break.

“For the most part, everyone’s there for the same purpose, to enjoy the snow and have a good time. But unfortunately, there are people who take advantage of other people’s property,” he said. “… We see them stolen from anywhere ski racks are for people to head in and use the restroom or have lunch.”

He recommended that gear owners have a file for valuable equipment that includes serial numbers and photos. That helps deputies track gear in a national database of stolen goods, which accesses what is sold in pawn shops.

Despite the influx of recent reports, Wright indicated the vast majority of visitors leave with their own equipment.

“For the amount of skiers that we see come through every year, this is not a common occurrence,” he said.