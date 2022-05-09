Summit County Sheriff’s Office responds to string of burglaries

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office



The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of burglaries that occurred around the county over the past week.

Close to 10 reports were filed about home or vehicle burglaries, with most of the incidents happening on the West Side early last week, between Monday, May 2 and Sunday, May 8, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The first call came on May 2 and occurred at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies received a report that a man and his wife walked out to their vehicle and noticed the rear driver’s side window was broken. A jacket and prescription sunglasses were taken from the vehicle.

Deputies received a separate call from another man at the same hotel reporting that the rear passenger window of his gray Toyota Tundra was broken, but nothing was taken from the vehicle.

The same day, deputies responded to two other vehicle burglaries in a Kimball Junction parking lot. One vehicle’s passenger side windows were broken and a black designer bag containing a laptop and running shoes was taken, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The case is considered a felony based on the value of the items stolen and the damage to the vehicle’s windows. The owner told deputies their car alarm went off around 6:20 a.m. and the windows were broken by the time they got outside.

Another vehicle parked nearby was also damaged. The driver’s side window was broken and a small orange bag, containing nothing of value, was taken.

Later in the afternoon, a woman reported that her vehicle had been broken into sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in Silver Creek. The rear passenger side window was shattered and a purse containing personal identification documents and credit cards was stolen.

The following day, deputies received a call about a vehicle burglary at a Utah Department of Transportation shed in Echo. Deputies spoke with a UDOT worker, who said an unknown suspect took the catalytic converter off a truck.

Deputies also took a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred in Jeremy Ranch on May 4. The vehicle was unlocked and a high school soccer bag was stolen. A wallet and banking cards were also taken from the car. The cards were used throughout Salt Lake County and at a grocery store in the Newpark area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Canyons Village on reports of a burglary in progress. They were advised the complainant witnessed a man walking throughout his house. The suspect appeared to have facial hair and was wearing dark pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Deputies entered the residence to search for the suspect but determined there was a 20-minute delay from when the incident occurred to when they were dispatched. There were no signs of forced entry and deputies are unsure where the suspect left from. The homeowner planned to return to the residence in a few days to see if anything was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office also responded to a delayed report of a burglary with forced entry. The homeowner said she believed her ex-boyfriend broke into the residence sometime in December 2021. She reported several televisions, wall mounts, laptops and jewelry went missing.

Deputies have little to no details about the suspect or suspects in most of the incidents and planned to follow up on the cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3501.