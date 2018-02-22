Summit County sheriff’s report: Group found safe in backcountry

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 18, including a report of a missing group in the backcountry in eastern Summit County.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Summit County Search and Rescue was deployed after a large group failed to return two snowmobiles to a North Summit rental lodge. The GPS of a phone belonging to one of the adults was located at a cabin east of the lodge. The group was located safe at the cabin.

Saturday, Feb. 17

A white 2002 Toyota Sequoia was reported missing from the Snyderville Basin.

An unspecified amount of tools and gym weights were stolen from a truck while it was parked near an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday, Feb. 16

When deputies stopped a vehicle on a road in the Kimball Junction area for committing multiple traffic violations, they detected the smell of marijuana. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and using another person's registration.

Thursday, Feb. 15

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Two employees of a business in the Kimball Junction area got into a fight at the business. No arrests were made. The employees were allowed to go back to work.

Monday, Feb. 12

No significant incidents were reported.