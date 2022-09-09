Summit County valuation calculations meet state law, officials say

Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Amid ongoing concerns about the increase in property taxes in Summit County, a representative from the Utah State Tax Commission affirmed the county is compliant with state laws, but admitted the system needs to be improved.

Josh Nielsen, the director of property tax for the State Tax Commission, appeared before the Summit County Council on Wednesday to provide an overview of the property tax system and 2022 property tax roll. He said Summit County passed an audit, which is a good tool to ensure properties are not singled out, but he conceded it isn’t good enough.

And the issue isn’t just happening in Summit County.

“We recognize that this has been an unprecedented year like we’ve never seen before, and this is causing problems statewide,” he said. “Everybody, especially homeowners, is seeing large increases in their taxes.”

Nielsen said several factors contributed to the increase including the significant rise in property values, tax increases in the county and shifting burdens between residential and commercial properties.

“Residential has increased at a significant rate that we’ve never seen before, and the problem with that is we haven’t seen the same increase in commercial, industrial and other types of properties as residential. In a normal market, you may see a fluctuation of just a couple percent between those different property types, but with commercial, it’s probably only around 10 or 15% while residential in Summit County is in the 35% range,” he said. “So the tax shift on the homeowners automatically happens.”

The state’s audits are good tools, Nielsen said, but “they’re not good enough.” The State Tax Commission requires each county to conduct a detailed review every five years to help find areas missed by the audits.

Summit County also conducts yearly appraisals using sales information of comparable properties in specific areas. Seven assessors covering different regions, including North Summit, South Summit, the Snyderville Basin and Park City proper, are responsible for completing a detailed review of 20% of properties in their region per year during the cycle. There are approximately 43,000 parcels of residential and commercial property in the county.

Summit County Assessor Stephanie Poll previously said there’s a backlog of close to 500 commercial properties that have not been re-evaluated in five years. These properties are taxed at a higher rate compared to primary residences, but old assessments may undervalue the property.

Nielsen on Wednesday said the county’s commercial properties need to be assessed to keep everyone paying their fair share of taxes. He maintained the county complies with state law.

Nielsen sympathized with taxpayers and characterized the situation as “unfortunate.” However, he said it allows the property tax division to see the flaws in the system. The Legislature is taking the issue seriously and is working to reduce the impact on residential property owners, according to Nielsen.

“Just because we feel that the 2022 tax roll is sufficient and has met the requirements that it needs to meet … we can all admit that it’s not perfect,” he said. “It can be better.”

Despite calls for the County Council to reject the 2022 assessment, the group did not appear poised to do so. They asked Nielsen what they needed to do to help the assessor’s office with catching up on the backlog. He recommended they hire at least one more assessor and consider adding a data specialist to gather and analyze property appraisals.

Poll later asked the County Council to consider adding a full-time data analyst, which they agreed to fund.

Property owners can file an appeal through the Board of Equalization until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 if they feel their property is valued too high. Appeals can only be made on the market value, not the tax amount. Final tax bills will be mailed in October.

Visit summitcounty.org/boe or contact the Summit County Auditor’s Office for more information.