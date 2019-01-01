Summit County’s 2019 budget includes grants for nonprofits

When the Summit County Council was wading through the recommendations for the 2019 budget, one suggestion included cutting funding to the nonprofit grant program.

The county typically grants between $80,000 and $100,000 to nonprofits each year. Approximately $106,000 was granted to nonprofit organizations in 2018.

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher made the recommendation in October based on the Council's decision to award a separate $250,000 grant to the Community for Children's Justice. The grant helped support the acquisition of a standalone facility for Summit County's Children's Justice Center.

As County Councilors revisited Fisher's recommendation in the weeks leading up to the approval of the budget on Dec. 13, they ultimately decided to award funding to a select few organizations.

"What we decided was to continue funding those organization that directly affected the health, safety and welfare of our local residents," said Kim Carson, County Council chair.

The county plans to allocate approximately $115,000 to nonprofit organizations in 2019, including two $25,000 grants to the North and South Summit recreation districts. The organizations that will receive funding are: Park City Leadership, Peace House, Habitat for Humanity, People's Health Clinic, CONNECT Summit County, Park City Tots and Nuzzles and Co.

Ed Rutan, president of CONNECT Summit County, said he was glad the County Council continued funding the grant program, even though it was at a reduced level for almost all of the recipients.

CONNECT received $10,000 from the grant funding program in 2017 and 2018. The group applied for the same amount for 2019. The county is awarding the organization $5,000 in the coming year.

"The nonprofits in our community often provide services that the county government might otherwise need to provide, so it's important to maintain this funding partnership," Rutan said in an email.

Carson highlighted the Council's decision to provide $10,000 for Park City Leadership, an organization that encourages and trains community leaders. She said the group received $12,500 last year.

"There was a lot of discussion around that and I think the service that they provide is critical to helping develop new leaders in the community," she said. "I think it is a worthwhile investment and I am glad we are doing a substantial amount. We felt that was really important."

Carson said the County Council's decision to provide grants to the nonprofit organizations did not take funding away from other services. The revenue estimates for 2019 changed several times in the weeks after Fisher made his recommendation.

"Everyone that is on that list we had been discussing funding, so it didn't take away from someone else," she said.

The breakdown on the nonprofit budget for the other organizations for next year is:

Peace House — $15,000

Habitat for Humanity — $5,000

People's Health Center — $15,000

Nuzzles & Company — $5,000

Park City Tots — $10,000