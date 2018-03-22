Court Report: Summit County’s 3rd District Court heard two possession cases on March 12
March 22, 2018
According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 12, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:
Shawn Breckenridge, 40, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor, and alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for April 2.
Chance David Phillips, 34, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Jacqueline Gulla, 44, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to identity fraud, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for April 23.
Quinton L. Holmes, 27, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for the class A misdemeanor. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, pay $716.12 to Maverik, a $1,000 fine and $379.59 in restitution, and complete other standard terms and conditions.
