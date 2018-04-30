Summit County’s construction season commences in the Snyderville Basin

Summit County planners are gearing up for what is anticipated to be a hectic construction season this year with several projects, including some that will produce affordable housing, expected to break ground throughout the Snyderville Basin, according to Pat Putt, Summit County community development director.

If 2017 was the year for granting development permits, this year planners are preparing for that to turn into projects that will be constructed, Putt said, adding that the building season has already started in earnest.

"We've got our first complaint of noise and early starts, which to us has rung the bell that it is the building season," he said.

Several projects are already underway in the Basin and at the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort, including Quarry Springs at the entrance of the Pinebrook neighborhood and Lift, a 61-unit project adjacent to the Sunrise Lift at the Canyons Village.

Construction is expected to commence on at least four more projects at the Canyons over the next couple of months. The construction is spurred by the Summit County Council's 2017 approval of the new Canyons Village Master Plan.

The plan allows for the reconfiguration of approximately 2.3 million square feet of development in the upper and lower village. The change in layout of the base area will include more hotels, a parking garage, work force housing and additional amenities for guests.

The projects will produce:

• 42 multi-family units at the base area

• A 144-unit micro-hotel in the upper village

• A multi-family project with a 48,000-square-foot footprint on Frostwood Drive

• 30 units on White Pine Canyon Road

Putt said it is feasible that the Canyons Village Management Association will also submit a plan to meet the affordable housing requirement now that the housing agreements have been worked out. The Canyons Village Management Association is required to provide housing for 1,100 employees.

"It's very possible we will see them submit their affordable housing project for a review and a development permit," he said. "If all the planets lined up and that got through, it is highly possible that we could see some of the work down on the parking lots for their employee housing."

Other projects that will produce affordable housing include Discovery Core, approved for the area just south of Kilby Road and the Weilenmann School of Discovery, and Silver Creek Village Center, a 240-acre residential and commercial town center slated southeast of the Interstate 80 and U.S. 40 interchange. Discovery Core will provide 97 units, with 30 earmarked as affordable. It has been already been approved.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is expected to begin building 95 affordable units within the Silver Creek Village Center. Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is a nonprofit organization advocating for affordable housing in Summit and Wasatch counties. But, the organization is still working its way through the development and entitlement process.

"If all goes according to plan, 150 affordable units will be under construction this year," Putt said. "Many would argue that is not enough, but at least it is moving the needle in the right direction. We are optimistic that there will be more to come."

Putt highlighted three other projects that could commence this season as well: Woodward Park City, an action sports camp slated for the hillside adjacent to Gorgoza Park; Bitner Station, a 78-unit project, with 31 affordable units, proposed for the area northwest of Bitner Road in the Basin; and the Preserve at Newpark, an eight-unit condominium project approved for the lot in front of Maxwell's East Coast Eatery.

"Another project that is waiting in the wings to happen is the housing for the Utah Olympic Park," Putt said. "I think we will see some applications, and they may want to start moving forward with at least the design and entitlements. I think they are anxious to get going."

Putt acknowledged a significant amount of development will be taking place over the next year. However, he stressed that it is "happening in the right areas." He said the county's plan for growth is predicated on the idea that it will be centralized in specific neighborhoods.

"We have to be a bit smarter and more strategic in how we direct those uses," he said. "We subscribe to the basic planning idea that the more we can mix uses and density wisely and in the right areas means we can help reduce the trips out of these areas and aren't impacting people who live in the other existing neighborhoods."