Summit County’s elected officials take oath of office

Seven of Summit County's elected officials were sworn in at the County Courthouse in Coalville on Wednesday in front of their friends and families.

County Councilors Chris Robinson and Glenn Wright were each re-elected to serve a four-year term on the all-Democratic Council.

Wright easily defeated write-in candidate Josh Mann to retain his position and secure a second term. He was first elected in 2016 to serve the remaining two years of former Councilor Dave Ure's term.

Robinson, who ran unopposed, was one of the original members of the County Council after the county transitioned to a council-manager form of government. He is a businessman and rancher who has been heavily involved in open space purchases, the Central Wasatch Commission and the area's efforts to secure another Winter Olympics. Robinson and Wright will join Councilors Doug Clyde, Kim Carson and Roger Armstrong.

The rest of the County Courthouse races were uncontested after no challengers entered the fray against the incumbents. Sheriff Justin Martinez, Attorney Margaret Olson, Clerk Kent Jones, Recorder Rhonda Francis and Auditor Michael Howard retained their positions.

-Martinez secured his second term as sheriff. He defeated Kris Hendricksen of the Utah Valley University Police Department in 2014 to succeed former Sheriff Dave Edmunds.

-Jones served as county clerk from 1993 to 2003 and was elected again in 2007. He has held the position ever since.

-Olson was appointed in 2017 to replace Robert Hilder, who died suddenly from complications while undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Olson worked as a self-employed attorney overseeing her own firm before accepting the position in Summit County.

-Howard won a narrow victory in 2014 when he defeated Republican opponent Gary Shumway by 56 votes. He replaced long-time auditor Blake Frazier, who occupied the position for 28 years.

-Francis was a longtime employee of the Recorder's Office when she applied to take over for MaryAnn Trussell, who resigned more than two years before her term was set to expire. She originally faced a challenger for the position, but he quickly withdrew his candidacy.