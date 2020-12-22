Summit County’s Medical Reserve Corps is seeking volunteers to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

There is a network of 40 or so volunteers in Summit County who have signed up to help their fellow citizens during times of emergency, a medical reserve corps made up of medical professionals and those without special training who decided to be of service when the community requires it.

With a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on the horizon, the program’s organizers are putting out a call for more volunteers to do everything from managing traffic to administering vaccines.

The executive director of the People’s Health Clinic, Beth Armstong, said this volunteer drive is offering a rare opportunity to help others when the pandemic has often taken that option away and made people powerless to do more than stay home and avoid contact with other people.

“You can be part of the solution,” Armstrong said. “For almost 10 months now, we’ve been all wanting to do something and to be of service, and now it’s the opportunity to be able to be out there.”

Armstrong said the volunteer opportunity would be safe from the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and that volunteers will be outfitted with personal protective equipment. She added that only a very small number of volunteers will be in direct contact with members of the public, mostly medical professionals directly involved in the vaccinations.

She said the corps could use 100 or more volunteers, and said they had a wide range of jobs to fill, from foreign-language interpretation to data entry.

Volunteers with and without medical training are welcome. According to a press release from the People’s Health Clinic, the corps is seeking practicing, retired or otherwise employed medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists and nursing assistants. It is also seeking public health professionals as well as other community members without medical training who can assist with administrative and other essential support functions.

The first step to join the Medical Reserve Corps of Summit County is to sign up on the state registry, found at utahmrc.org. People interested in the corps can also contact Armstrong at 435-333-1875.

The state registry indicates that volunteers may perform only the duties they feel comfortable doing.

“Please remember that ‘volunteer’ truly means volunteer,” the state’s website states. “You can choose to decline any request that you receive for deployment.”

The People’s Health Clinic will be on the front lines helping to deliver the vaccine to county residents, and Armstrong said that presents a unique opportunity to give back to the community that has supported the nonprofit clinic.

“It’s almost as though we can say thank you in some significant way,” she said. “… For me, it’s an easy one. Why wouldn’t you? Just to be out there and know that you’re doing your part to make sure that we can stop the pandemic.”