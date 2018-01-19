Summit in 60: Charging stations, health inspections and more donations to save Summit County land

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Summit County introduces fast-charging stations for electric cars

Utah's Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox made a stop in Summit County Wednesday to attend the ribbon cutting for Kimball Junction's new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. Cox commended the county and Park City's commitment to improving air quality. Rocky Mountain Power's CEO Cindy Crane, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and House District 54 representative Tim Quinn were also there. The stations are now available and free to use.

The Summit County Health Department preps for inspections

The Summit County Health Department is preparing for a busy opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival. The Health Department says its main priority is protecting the public from food-borne illnesses and outbreaks. Inspections will be performed on caterers, restaurants and venues where food is going to be served.

Summit Land Conservancy sees another donation

Recommended Stories For You

Jennifer Speers, who is a Southern Utah open space and conservation advocate, donated a $500,000 matching grant to the Summit Land Conservancy. The grant supports the conservancy's efforts to preserve the Osguthorpe Farm. An additional $3.5 million is needed before March.

In your Summit County sneak peek

The Summit County Council considered two appeals opposing the hotel project at the former Colby School site on S.R. 224. After more than four hours, the County Council agreed to revisit the matter next month.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.