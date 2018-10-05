Summit in 60: Construction, more construction and a reunion
October 5, 2018
This week in Summit in 60 with County editor Angelique McNaughton:
- Pavement was added to the Kilby Road project to expand bicycle lanes after significant feedback on the new construction.
- County officials are already discussing the next road project with roundabouts at Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook.
- Parkite David Greenholtz, 52, recently discovered and reunited with his birth mother after submitting his DNA into an online database.
- Summit County will begin sending mail-in ballots to registered voters later this month.
