Summit in 60: Construction, more construction and a reunion

This week in Summit in 60 with County editor Angelique McNaughton:

  • Pavement was added to the Kilby Road project to expand bicycle lanes after significant feedback on the new construction.
  • County officials are already discussing the next road project with roundabouts at Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook.
  • Parkite David Greenholtz, 52, recently discovered and reunited with his birth mother after submitting his DNA into an online database.
  • Summit County will begin sending mail-in ballots to registered voters later this month.