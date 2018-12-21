 Summit in 60 Dec. 21: South Summit fire tax, drunk driver sentenced, burglaries in Bear Hollow | ParkRecord.com

This week in Summit County:

  • The governing body of the South Summit Fire Protection District unanimously approved a nearly 150 percent increase to the district's tax rate Wednesday, despite receiving pushback from the community.
  • The driver of a Porsche Cayenne that rear-ended another vehicle on S.R. 224 in May was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Tuesday.
  • The Summit County Sheriff's Office has responded to a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries within the last couple of weeks, with the most recent incident occurring in Bear Hollow.