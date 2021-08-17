Summit Park, threatened by Parleys Canyon Fire, has been seen for years as vulnerable to wildfire

A helicopter carries a bucket filled with water over Summit Park on Monday afternoon as part of the firefighting efforts on the Parleys Canyon Fire. Officials have long been concerned about the potential of a catastrophic wildfire striking Summit Park.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Summit County officials could not have known that it would be a car on Interstate 80 with a faulty catalytic converter that would cause a blaze that threatened homes in Summit Park, but they had long identified the roadway as a key threat.

They could not have known that it would happen this summer, or on Saturday, but have long seen the potential for a wildfire to threaten to tear through Summit Park and acted with eerie prescience to guard against almost this exact scenario. As of Monday evening, they were hoping their efforts would be enough.

A fire mitigation project set to start this summer called for the removal of the stand of oak trees that were some of the first large fuels to burn as the grasses near Lambs Canyon alongside Interstate 80 went up in flames.

“Ironically, the area that the fire started in was slated to be treated this year,” said Jessica Kirby, Summit County public lands manager. “… I think historically that we’ve always talked about the biggest threat to the Summit Park ridgeline is (Interstate) 80 and having a fire start on the highway, hitting oak brush sending it straight up the ridge, exactly what it did.”

Summit Park has long been seen as one of the areas most prone to wildfire risk in Summit County. The hundreds of homes are nestled in a forest connected by narrow, twisting streets that undulate with the steep hillsides they navigate.

Just on the other side of a ridgeline that bounds the neighborhood, less than a half-mile from the nearest home’s backyard, the Parleys Canyon Fire had been burning since Saturday in a natural bowl, having torched through more than 500 acres on the way there.

It was the closest the fire had gotten to homes as of Tuesday morning.

Glenn Wright, who chairs the Summit County Council, said he spent much of Sunday in the emergency operations center at Quinn’s Junction.

“I thought we were in big trouble,” he said, recalling how he felt when he heard the fire’s location.

“I thought, and some of the people I was talking to thought, we were dangerously close to a disastrous fire that would take out Summit Park,” he said. “… If the fire line itself had crested (the ridge), the fire people I’ve talked to said we would definitely have lost Summit Park.”

He said spot fires had started within 150 yards of the nearest home in Summit Park, a figure confirmed by another Summit County official.

Wright was speaking Monday afternoon before heavy winds were set to roll into the area Tuesday.

Park City Fire District crews and other fire personnel were deployed to the neighborhood to protect structures in Summit Park.

“If embers had gotten in there and started a few spot fires on our side of the crest there, it all depended on how many of them started, whether the Fire District could have handled it,” Wright said.

A spokesperson for the incident response team confirmed Monday afternoon that spot fires had started on the Summit Park side of the ridge.

One of the things that draws people to live in Summit Park is its mountainous seclusion, a factor that also adds to its susceptibility to fire.

Much of the forested hillside that separates Summit Park homes from the ridgeline nearest the fire is owned by the Snyderville Basin Recreation District.

Kirby was until recently the open space management supervisor for the district. She won a national award for the fire mitigation work her teams pursued there last year.

She is also a Summit Park resident and spoke from Denver, having indefinitely extended a family vacation because of the evacuation orders covering her home.

“If the fire were to turn onto Summit Park in its current condition, start blowing to the east, it’s almost set up like a perfect storm to go into the treatment area we did last year,” she said.

Basin Rec, along with other agencies, applied for grants and compiled funding to perform fuel mitigation work . She said those areas provided relative safety to firefighters and are situated between the fire and homes.

She said the heaviest treatment that crews did was to create shaded fuel breaks by removing much of the so-called “ladder fuels” that enable fires to sweep up into treetops.

“The hope is to keep the fire on the ground when it hits the areas,” she said, adding that the technique is pursued around homes, access roads and other areas.

“There’s quite a bit of research that doing these types of shaded fuel breaks can slow down fires,” she said.

A spokesperson for the incident team managing the fire said firefighters on the ground mentioned the fuel reduction work and praised its effectiveness.

“These proactive treatments provide a safe place for firefighters to work, or a safer place anyway,” said Nick Howell, a spokesperson for Great Basin Team 4.

Basin Rec’s efforts last year were in the first phase of a larger project. Kirby said the district decided it was one of its highest priorities because of the severe fire risk in Summit Park .

“From a vegetation and terrain perspective, it’s super steep, the vegetation’s very dense, the trees are very close together,” she said. “There are a lot of unhealthy trees, a couple different rounds of bugs that have gone through.”

Wright echoed Kirby’s assessment of Summit Park’s susceptibility to a catastrophic wildfire.

“We have hundreds of houses right in the wildland urban interface in areas where the forest abuts immediately around houses, trees bordering on houses,” he said. “The entire area is really overgrown.”

He said some challenges were from the neighborhood’s platting 40 or more years ago, allowing for homes very close together, which makes clearing defensible space difficult. But he also suggested the lack of a homeowner’s association empowered to enforce fire safety regulations hampers efforts.

He acknowledged the work done by Basin Rec, but pointed out it was only done on county-owned land and indicated more thorough solutions would be needed, and funding might be made available.

“It wasn’t nearly enough to prevent a conflagration there,” he said of last year’s mitigation work. “It was a start.”

He suggested the county might pursue strategies like inspecting all homes in areas susceptible to fire to ensure they are sufficiently protected.

Neighbors have worked to convince neighbors to harden their homes in Summit Park for years and have received funding to do just that .

“Ironically, funding was given to Summit Park this year to do work in the area,” Kirby said. “… Contractors were set to start Aug. 30.”