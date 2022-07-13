Suspect flees fight at Kimball Junction fast food restaurant
The man placed a juvenile in a headlock and attempted to remove him from his vehicle, says Sheriff’s Office
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a fight on Sunday at a fast food restaurant in Kimball Junction.
When deputies arrived, the person described as the predominant aggressor, a white man, reportedly left the scene westbound on Interstate 80 in a silver Toyota SUV with Wyoming license plates, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies met with the victim of the assault, who is a juvenile boy. He told deputies the incident started when the aggressor traded insults with him and his friends around Canyons Village. The juvenile and his friends left to go to the restaurant and the aggressor followed them.
The man emerged from his vehicle when the juvenile was placing an order at the drive-thru, according to the report. The man then put the juvenile in a headlock and tried to pull him out of his car. A pushing match ensued and the aggressor returned to his vehicle and fled.
No injuries were reported. Deputies attempted to locate the man on I-80 but were unsuccessful. He has not been identified.
