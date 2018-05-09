Suspect in eastern Summit County stabbing appears in court

A man accused of stabbing another man in the neck at a convenience store made his second appearance in Summit County's 3rd District Court Monday morning.

Charles Ryan Hendricks, 45, of Evanston, Wyoming, was formally charged last month with one count of attempted murder with a dangerous weapon, a first-degree felony. Attempted murder is punishable upon conviction by a mandatory prison sentence of five years to life at the Utah State Prison.

Hendricks has been appointed public defender Paul Quinlan. He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bail in the Summit County Jail.

Quinlan said he is currently in the process of gathering Hendricks' medical records. According to the defender, Hendricks' parents said he suffered a traumatic brain injury more than 20 years ago and has also been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

"If he was having paranoid delusions, that would indicate he was unable to form the requisite intent(to harm) to be found guilty," he said. "If the state recognizes that a person was mentally ill, that could open the door for a more treatment-based approach as opposed to punitive. But, I am holding off on making any decisions or comments on what legal steps will be taken until I can look at his treatment records."

Hendricks is scheduled to appear again in 3rd District Court Monday, June 18 at 9 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Hendricks was arrested on April 21 for allegedly stabbing a 62-year-old man from Magna at the Bear River Lodge, located nearly 50 miles east of Kamas on the Mirror Lake Highway.

Prosecutors allege Hendricks was muttering obscenities under his breath and when the victim went to leave the store, Hendricks shoved him and yelled at him before stabbing him in the neck unprovoked. The victim was transferred to the University of Utah Hospital via medical helicopter.