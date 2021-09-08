Teen treatment center opens on Summit County’s East Side

Newport Academy, a nationwide network of residential treatment centers for teens struggling with mental health issues, has opened a facility on Summit County’s East Side, recently welcoming the first few patients to the former home of the Oakley School.

Now, four years after the school closed its doors, it is once again being used to help teens. For academy Executive Director Gary Broadbent, who also worked as a therapist at the Oakley School, it’s something of a homecoming.

“It’s fun to see the spirit of the building return,” Broadbent said while giving a tour of the site last month.

Broadbent was in the midst of a hiring push to support Newport Academy’s goal of a 4-to-1 ratio of staff members to patients, something that might lead employee ranks to swell to more than 200 if the center reaches the scale officials plan.

Broadbent said the first cohort includes two patients and the plan is to add a few more patients in coming weeks, a slow ramp up designed to allow leaders to make sure the systems they’re putting in place are working.

As Broadbent explained methodologies and programming last month, he sidestepped contractors measuring and painting, putting the finishing touches on hallways and dorm rooms that had already seen extensive remodeling in the six months since Newport Academy purchased the campus.

Gary Broadbent, Newport Academy Oakley campus’ executive director, was also a counselor at the former Oakley School. He says Newport Academy’s residential treatment program helps teens struggling with depression and anxiety.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Long-term plans call for the facility to be able to treat up to 30 girls and 30 boys at a time with extensive staff support for each patient and programming ranging from yoga to mixed martial arts, Broadbent said. Officials also plan to offer equine and art therapy and incorporate trips into the nearby Uinta Mountains as a form of adventure therapy involving recreational pursuits like fishing and hiking.

Patients will be placed in single-gender pods of seven or eight teens, he said, adding that boys and girls will not mix.

Broadbent said the program was designed for an average length of stay 40 to 50 days, with each patient having multiple staff members supporting their care, from teachers to tutors to counselors. It’s an intensive model that Newport Academy officials say gets results.

Those results, officials said, convince private insurance companies to pay for the academy’s services , the source of compensation most patients in Oakley are expected to utilize. A few, Broadbent said, will likely pay their own way.

Newport Academy does not accept Medicaid, a spokesperson said, nor does it yet accept local health insurances. Broadbent said officials are “working hard” to negotiate with Utah insurance providers.

Doing so would allow local teens to better access services, something that Oakley officials asked Newport Academy to prioritize during the city’s approval process.

Newport Academy’s website shows an extensive list of national insurance providers it accepts, including variations of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in many states.

Broadbent said the academy would likely not have a problem attracting patients, as Newport Academy has a centralized intake system in California and many patients interested in its services.

Unlike the Oakley School, which offered treatment and high school diplomas, Newport Academy’s academic focus is to make sure kids don’t fall behind in school while intensively treating the anxiety, depression, trauma or other health issues that sent them there.

Patients generally have found outpatient treatment unsuccessful before arriving at Newport Academy, Broadbent said.

He and Susanna Carlson, Newport Academy’s associate clinical director, said the program uses insight-based therapy to heal ruptured relationships inside and outside a family unit and focuses on a patient’s independence. The program does not rely heavily on medication, Broadbent said. The clinical plan also incorporates family therapy sessions.

According to Newport Academy’s 2020 outcomes report , published on its website, about 2/3 of patients have major depressive disorder.

A spokesperson said that, industry-wide, nearly half of depressed teens relapse with another episode of major depression within five years of receiving treatment and added that girls are at higher risk of a relapse.

Officials said Newport Academy’s program achieves fewer readmissions and better outcomes.

“They’re coming here, they’re getting better,” Broadbent said.

The firm’s outcomes report indicates significant improvement in anxiety and depressive symptoms after three weeks of treatment, as well as significant reductions in suicide-related thoughts and behaviors.