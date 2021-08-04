The Summit County Fair returns
Festivities resume after COVID cancellation
The Summit County Fair returns this week before ramping up next weekend, a longstanding annual tradition that was largely canceled last year amid the pandemic.
The demolition derby is on Friday night, the day after the Miss Summit County Scholarship Pageant, which this year features a $6,000 scholarship to the University of Utah in addition to the $1,000 cash scholarship from Summit County.
The carnival opens next Wednesday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Little Buckaroo Rodeo. The fair hits its stride next Thursday through Saturday, with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo headlining Friday and Saturday nights.
The fair’s theme, accompanied on the poster by a strutting rooster, is “You’ve been cooped up long enough.”
The fair features a carnival midway, vendors, food, beverages and entertainment.
The fair is free to enter, but some events, like the rodeo, require purchased tickets.
For more information and tickets, visit summitcountyfair.org.
Thursday, Aug. 5
7 p.m. – Miss Summit County Scholarship Pageant, North Summit High School Auditorium
Friday, Aug. 6
5 p.m. – Food booths open
5-10 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open
5-7 p.m. – Entertainment, Entertainment Tent
7 p.m. – Demolition Derby, Large Arena (ticketed event)
Monday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – 4H Exhibitions entered, Ledges Event Center
Tuesday, Aug. 10
2-8 p.m. – Home Arts Exhibitions, 4H Exhibitions entered, Ledges Event Center
4-7 p.m. – Fine Arts Exhibitions entered, Ledges Event Center
4 p.m. – Limited food booths open, Open Horse Show, Large Arena and Small Arena
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8-9:30 a.m. – Home Arts Baked Good entered, Ledges Event Center
12:30 p.m. – Youth Pet Fest Registration, Children 4-12 with small pets (leashed), Entertainment Tent
1 p.m. – Youth Pet Fest, Livestock Pavilion
4 p.m. – Carnival open
6 p.m. – Food booths open, Little Buckaroo Rodeo – Main Event, Large Arena
Thursday, Aug. 12
8 a.m. – Horticulture and Floriculture entered, Ledges Event Center
8 a.m. – Jr. Livestock
4 p.m. – All exhibitions and food booths open, Carnival open
6 p.m. – Little Buckaroo Rodeo – Timed Events, Large Arena
Friday, Aug. 13
8 a.m. – Livestock Judging
10:30 a.m. – All exhibitions, vendors and food booths open
11 a.m. – Carnival open
Noon-1 p.m. – Summit County Senior Day Luncheon, Entertainment Tent
Noon-2 p.m. – Cactus Cola, Entertainment Tent
2-6 p.m. – Premium Booth open
2-3 p.m. – South Summit JHS – Strings – Entertainment Tent
3-3:30 p.m. – Summit Springers, Entertainment Tent
3-4 p.m. – Douglas Swensen, Entertainment Tent
4-4:30 p.m. – Kimbree Lee Pritchard, Entertainment Tent
4-11 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open
6-8 p.m. – Carver Louis, Entertainment Tent
8-10 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Large Arena (ticketed event)
10 p.m. to midnight – Teen dance, Entertainment Tent
Saturday, Aug. 14
7 a.m. – Park City Lions Early Bird Breakfast, Coalville City Hall
10-11 a.m. Parade, Main Street, Coalville
11 a.m. – All exhibitions, vendors and food booths open
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open
11 a.m. – Carnival open
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Entertainment, Entertainment Tent
Noon to 6 p.m. – Premium Booth open
Noon – Jr. Livestock Sale, Livestock Building
1:30-3:30 p.m. – Steve Bosco, Entertainment Tent
4-6 p.m. – Wade Neff Band
6:30-8 p.m. – Snyderville Station
8 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo, Large Arena (ticketed event)
*Source: Summit County
