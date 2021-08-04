The Summit County Fair is set to return this week after the pandemic forced its almost-total cancellation in 2020.



The Summit County Fair returns this week before ramping up next weekend, a longstanding annual tradition that was largely canceled last year amid the pandemic.

The demolition derby is on Friday night, the day after the Miss Summit County Scholarship Pageant, which this year features a $6,000 scholarship to the University of Utah in addition to the $1,000 cash scholarship from Summit County.

The carnival opens next Wednesday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Little Buckaroo Rodeo. The fair hits its stride next Thursday through Saturday, with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo headlining Friday and Saturday nights.

The fair’s theme, accompanied on the poster by a strutting rooster, is “You’ve been cooped up long enough.”

The fair features a carnival midway, vendors, food, beverages and entertainment.

The fair is free to enter, but some events, like the rodeo, require purchased tickets.

For more information and tickets, visit summitcountyfair.org .