 The Summit County Fair returns | ParkRecord.com
The Summit County Fair returns

Festivities resume after COVID cancellation

Alexander Cramer
  

The Summit County Fair is set to return this week after the pandemic forced its almost-total cancellation in 2020.

The demolition derby is on Friday night, the day after the Miss Summit County Scholarship Pageant, which this year features a $6,000 scholarship to the University of Utah in addition to the $1,000 cash scholarship from Summit County.

The carnival opens next Wednesday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Little Buckaroo Rodeo. The fair hits its stride next Thursday through Saturday, with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo headlining Friday and Saturday nights.

The fair’s theme, accompanied on the poster by a strutting rooster, is “You’ve been cooped up long enough.”

The fair features a carnival midway, vendors, food, beverages and entertainment.

The fair is free to enter, but some events, like the rodeo, require purchased tickets.

For more information and tickets, visit summitcountyfair.org.

Thursday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. – Miss Summit County Scholarship Pageant, North Summit High School Auditorium

Friday, Aug. 6

5 p.m. – Food booths open

5-10 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open

5-7 p.m. – Entertainment, Entertainment Tent

7 p.m. – Demolition Derby, Large Arena (ticketed event)

Monday, Aug. 9

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – 4H Exhibitions entered, Ledges Event Center

Tuesday, Aug. 10

2-8 p.m. – Home Arts Exhibitions, 4H Exhibitions entered, Ledges Event Center

4-7 p.m. – Fine Arts Exhibitions entered, Ledges Event Center

4 p.m. – Limited food booths open, Open Horse Show, Large Arena and Small Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 11

8-9:30 a.m. – Home Arts Baked Good entered, Ledges Event Center

12:30 p.m. – Youth Pet Fest Registration, Children 4-12 with small pets (leashed), Entertainment Tent

1 p.m. – Youth Pet Fest, Livestock Pavilion

4 p.m. – Carnival open

6 p.m. – Food booths open, Little Buckaroo Rodeo – Main Event, Large Arena

Thursday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Horticulture and Floriculture entered, Ledges Event Center

8 a.m. – Jr. Livestock

4 p.m. – All exhibitions and food booths open, Carnival open

6 p.m. – Little Buckaroo Rodeo – Timed Events, Large Arena

Friday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. – Livestock Judging

10:30 a.m. – All exhibitions, vendors and food booths open

11 a.m. – Carnival open

Noon-1 p.m. – Summit County Senior Day Luncheon, Entertainment Tent

Noon-2 p.m. – Cactus Cola, Entertainment Tent

2-6 p.m. – Premium Booth open

2-3 p.m. – South Summit JHS – Strings – Entertainment Tent

3-3:30 p.m. – Summit Springers, Entertainment Tent

3-4 p.m. – Douglas Swensen, Entertainment Tent

4-4:30 p.m. – Kimbree Lee Pritchard, Entertainment Tent

4-11 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open

6-8 p.m. – Carver Louis, Entertainment Tent

8-10 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Large Arena (ticketed event)

10 p.m. to midnight – Teen dance, Entertainment Tent

Saturday, Aug. 14

7 a.m. – Park City Lions Early Bird Breakfast, Coalville City Hall

10-11 a.m. Parade, Main Street, Coalville

11 a.m. – All exhibitions, vendors and food booths open

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open

11 a.m. – Carnival open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Entertainment, Entertainment Tent

Noon to 6 p.m. – Premium Booth open

Noon – Jr. Livestock Sale, Livestock Building

1:30-3:30 p.m. – Steve Bosco, Entertainment Tent

4-6 p.m. – Wade Neff Band

6:30-8 p.m. – Snyderville Station

8 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo, Large Arena (ticketed event)

*Source: Summit County

