Three Utah House of Reps districts and State Senate races are underway

Three districts in the Utah State House of Representatives race and a state Senate race are underway! Current polling numbers provided by the State of Utah.

In the Utah House of Reps District 4, 11 counties have reported final ballot counts. Early results show Republican candidate Kera Birkeland capturing 84.98% of the popular vote compared to Democrat Kris Campbell, reporting 15.02% of the popular vote.

In the Utah House of Reps District 59 race, no results yet reported.

In the Utah House of Reps District 23 three-way race, Democrat Brian S. King has collected 8,204 votes or 77.33% of the popular vote, Republican Ruth Ann Abbott has captured 2,207 votes, totaling 20.80% of the popular vote, and United Utah Party contender Cabot Nelson has collected 198 votes so far.

In the Utah State Senate District 20 race, Republican Ronald Winterton currently has 89.07% of the popular vote, with Democrat candidate Jill Fellow collecting 10.93%.