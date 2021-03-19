Traumatic injury befalls 62-year-old skier at Park City Mountain Resort
Ohio man airlifted after incident Wednesday morning
A 62-year-old skier was evacuated by helicopter from Park City Mountain Resort on Wednesday after suffering a traumatic injury, officials said.
A PCMR spokesperson in a prepared statement confirmed that a “serious incident” took place on the mountain involving a man from Clinton, Ohio.
PCMR ski patrol responded to the incident on an intermediate trail Wednesday morning, officials said, before the man was taken by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital.
A Park City Fire District spokesperson said that an ambulance and fire engine responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Additional details about the incident were not available, and a hospital official said on Friday that privacy concerns prevented them from releasing information about the man’s status.
Medical personnel treated the man on scene before he was flown to the hospital.
“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, vice president and chief operating officer at Park City Mountain, in the prepared statement.
