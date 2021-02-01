‘U.K. variant’ of coronavirus found in Summit County
It is the third case in Utah of more transmissible virus
A mutant, more transmissible strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Summit County, the third instance of the so-called “U.K. variant” identified in Utah, according to a statement from Summit County.
Officials announced the virus was found in a COVID-19 sample from a Summit County woman aged 20 to 44 years. No other information was made available about her case, including when she was diagnosed or the severity of her illness.
U.K. officials reported the existence of the new variant Dec. 14.
In January, officials announced the first instance of the mutated virus had entered the state, found in a Salt Lake County man who was also relatively young. In that case, the man experienced only mild symptoms. He was diagnosed in December.
In the prepared statement, officials stressed the continued importance of following public health guidelines including avoiding crowds, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently.
The Moderna- and Pfizer-manufactured vaccines, the only vaccines approved in the U.S., are believed to be effective against the mutation, according to state health officials.
Despite initial reports from scientists in the U.K., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more study is needed to determine whether the variant is indeed deadlier than other forms of the virus.
The Utah Public Health Laboratory has been studying the makeup of the virus, according to the prepared statement, with the goal of sequencing the genome of 10% of the COVID-19 samples from across the state.
COVID-19 is caused by a virus known as SARS-CoV-2, and researchers refer to the UK variant as ‘B.1.1.7.’
As of Jan. 31, the CDC reported 467 cases of the novel strain, which has spread to the majority of U.S. states, and many other countries.
