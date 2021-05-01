U.S. 40/I-80 work could start Monday

Officials plan to resurface the ramp between westbound U.S. 40 and westbound Interstate 80 starting as soon as May 3. The work could address two sizable bumps that drivers feel as they round the curve.

Courtesy of UDOT

Road work could begin as soon as Monday on the ramp connecting westbound U.S. 40 and westbound Interstate 80 at Silver Creek Junction, with officials saying it will likely smooth out two significant bumps on the bridge that sweeps drivers along a curve between the two highways.

Courtney Samuel, a Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson, said work could continue through September and will include weekday lane closures, overnight closures of the flyover ramp and occasional weekend work.

The route is well-traveled and one of two major ways from Park City to Salt Lake City. The speed limit drops from 65 mph to 55 mph as U.S. 40 heads north and approaches Interstate 80. A sign warning of the curve indicates a 45 mph speed limit on the bridge, but drivers often appear to exceed that speed.

The bridge was the site of a fatal single-vehicle accident in 2019, in which officials indicated a shifting load in a dump truck may have contributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Samuel said shortly after the accident that the bridge had settled one to two inches since it was installed in 2001, resulting in the two bumps drivers feel as they round the curve.

The work will aim to counteract the settling and level the roadway. Additionally, crews are expected to resurface the road and paint and repair support infrastructure.

UDOT cautioned drivers to expect one of the two lanes to be closed U.S. 40 and Interstate 80 near the flyover ramp from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday after the work begins.