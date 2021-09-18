U.S. 40-Interstate 80 bridge to close Monday
Repairs aimed at bumps that have formed in roadway
The ramp connecting U.S. 40 to Interstate 80 westbound is scheduled to be closed for 10 days starting Monday as crews work to resurface and repair bumps in the roadway, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
The project was expected to be completed this summer but was delayed by material shortages, said Courtney Samuel, a UDOT spokesperson.
“Starting Monday, Sept. 20, crews will close the flyover ramp from westbound US-40 to westbound I-80 for up to 10 days,” he said.
The closure will last until Sept. 30 while crews work to resurface the roadway and repair barriers, he said. Drivers will be rerouted to the Silver Creek Junction intersection, which has a traffic light.
That light sequence will be adjusted to give more time to those turning left onto I-80, Samuel said, the travel route for many drivers from Park City to the Salt Lake Valley.
The flyover, as it’s called, allows drivers to transition between major highways without slowing much from highway speed or encountering a traffic light. It was built in the early 2000s as part of infrastructure improvements made around the time of the 2002 Olympic Games.
In the intervening years, two significant bumps developed where the roadway crosses a bridge over the interstate. Samuel said the work will address those bumps.
The location was the site of a fatal accident in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Court report: Week of Sept. 13
Court report: Week of Sept. 13