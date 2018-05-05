UDOT to repave S.R. 224

Drivers who use S.R. 224 may want to rethink their morning commutes over the next several months as the Utah Department of Transportation plans to kick off a major pavement project along one of Park City's main entrance corridors.

Signs and orange barrels were unloaded this week and now line part of S.R. 248 and a long stretch of S.R. 224 from roughly Kearns Boulevard to Bear Hollow Drive. They are expected to stay until mid-August.

Crews with UDOT are slated to begin an at least three-month road work project on Monday to mill existing pavement and replace new asphalt. A top coat will be added to finish the surface, and pedestrian ramps are scheduled to be upgraded at five locations. A pipe will also be lined near White Pines Canyon Road as a follow up to last year's project to replace and repair drains that run adjacent to S.R. 224.

Construction is scheduled to begin on May 7. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to dark, with the road being reduced to one lane in each direction from Kearns Boulevard to Bear Hollow Drive.

"Delays from this project could be pretty heavy, so leave yourself with plenty of travel time and consider alternate routes," said John Gleason, UDOT's public information officer.

The northbound lanes of S.R. 224 will be restricted to one lane from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to dark. The southbound lanes will be restricted to one lane from 9 a.m. to dark.

Some of the initial work will include lowering utilities, upgrading pedestrian ramps and lining the drainage pipe. Milling and paving operations are scheduled to take place sometime between mid-May and early June. The trail along S.R. 224 will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

UDOT cautioned drivers and cyclists to use caution when traveling through the work zones, and to obey posted signs and speed limits.

Once the project is finished, it is expected to create a "smoother surface for the traveling public while preserving the roadway section," according to UDOT. The project is considered routine maintenance that occurs every five to seven years.

Questions can be directed to Kim Clark at 801-903-8327 or via email at kclark@utah.gov. Additional construction information can be found at http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov.