Ukrainian-born Parkite worries for her elderly parents still in the country amid Russian invasion

Parkite Laura Safonova Coleman remembers what she did when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Coleman, the owner of Safonova boutique at Newpark, closed the shop, locked her doors and went into the restroom to scream.

Video chats are the only interactions Ukrainian-born Parkite Laura Safonova Coleman is able to have with her elderly parents Alina and Vladimir Safonova after the Russian military invaded their home city of Odessa, Ukraine.

“My life changed that day,” said Coleman, whose parents and extended family live in Odessa, Ukraine, located nearly 300 miles south of Kyiv, the nation’s capital. “I was alone in the store and feeling so devastated.”

Coleman, who moved to the United States from Odessa 27 years ago, said her worries intensified the days following the invasion because she couldn’t get a hold of her family.

“There was an internet glitch, so it was at the end of the second day when my dad answered,” she said. “Even now, when I call, I panic and say, ‘Answer, please. Answer, please. Answer, please!’”

Coleman’s anxiety has come and gone in waves over the past three weeks, not because her mother, Alina Safonova, is 80 and her father, Vladimir Safonova, is 83, but because she feels its acute bite when she’s sitting down to dinner or when she is getting ready for bed.

“I start blaming myself for eating, and I would start choking up when I see my husband eat, because I know my mom and dad are having a hard time finding food,” she said. “I feel guilty when I go to sleep, because I know the (air-raid) sirens make it so they aren’t sleeping. And I feel guilty sleeping under warm covers, because after the attack it started snowing there for no reason.”

To keep their apartment buildings from being targeted by bombs, the residents in Coleman’s parents’ city are urged not to use any electricity for lights and heat, and to tape newspaper to their windows, Coleman said.

“They also aren’t allowed to go outside from 7 at night to 6 in the morning,” she said. “And for the first six days there was nothing to buy at the grocery stores.”

To keep her mind at ease, Coleman texts and video calls her parents every day after work, and wakes up in the middle of the night to see if they have tried to contact her.

“When they do try to sleep, they sleep in their clothes, because they don’t know when they will have to evacuate their home,” she said. “Sometimes there is no news, and I think that’s good. But then I start to think, what if they are all gone?”

The one thing Coleman can do is keep her boutique open and wire her paycheck to her family.

“I do love to work, but the bottom line is I have to feed the family,” she said.

Coleman ran into challenges sending the money during the first week of the invasion, because all the banks had shut down access to international transfers.

“I don’t know why they did that, but I sent money, just to see if my family would get it,” she said. “I kept calling to tell them to keep checking their accounts, and on the seventh day, I got a text in the middle of the night from my dad that said they got the money. So, I got up and drained my account.”

A few days after the money transfers started working, Coleman contacted her sister, who lives in the same building as her parents, and asked her to help them head for the Moldova border.

“My sister told me that wasn’t a good idea, because my parents are older and have bad health,” Coleman said. “She told me if our dad had a heart attack or our mother’s blood pressure acted up, we would blame ourselves for the rest of our lives.”

So Coleman told her parents to make sure they had bags filled with essential supplies — medicine, phones, phone chargers and money.

“I also asked them to make a checklist that had our phone numbers, because if one of them gets killed or if they get separated, they need to make sure they have all that information,” she said. “When I was telling them that, I realized that one bomb on the seventh floor of the building they lived in would be the end of my entire family.”

One thing that gives Coleman hope is her father’s sense of humor.

“Sometimes I ask my dad how his day is, and he will say, ‘Oh, Laura, it’s a good day. They only bombed us twice,’” she said with a wry smile.

Her father’s joy of life also serves as a bright light in Coleman’s dark thoughts.

“One day, I was talking with them and my dad got all excited and said, ‘Oh, my God, Laura. I forgot to show you something,’” she said. “He jumped up, full of energy, and he came back with something in his hands and put it up to the phone.”

Coleman couldn’t see what the item was, and told her father to back up a bit.

“He said, ‘Laura, guess what? I went to the grocery store and a truck came over from somewhere, and I was able to find a fresh loaf of bread,’” she said. “That image of him cradling the loaf of bread and his smile will stick in my mind until the day I die.”

Three weeks after the start of the invasion, Coleman was able to piece together what her parents and other Ukrainians are facing.

“They finally got food in the grocery store, but there are so many people without homes,” she said. “There are old grandmothers who are 90-something years old who are sitting on overturned buckets asking for money.”

When Coleman heard that, she started sending her mother extra money.

“My mom is a good chef, and she’s a good baker,” Coleman said. “So I told my mom to start baking and buying extra food so she could start giving these people food and supplies.”

Coleman knows she can only blame Putin, and not the Russian people, for the attack on Ukraine.

“He is a smart, evil and calculating person,” she said. “His ego is also so big, so after talking and talking about invading, he knew he needed to do this.”

Coleman wanted to let her friends who live in Russia know that she isn’t blaming them, so after not hearing from them for a few days, she reached out.

“They said they didn’t call me because they were afraid that I would hate them,” Coleman said. “When I told them I could never hate them, they told me it’s as if a huge weight has been lifted off their shoulders. They don’t want this, either. It’s only him.”

Coleman experienced that same sentiment in Salt Lake City when she tried to attend a Feb. 28 rally to support Ukraine at the Utah State Capitol.

More than 2,000 people had gathered on the steps, and Coleman couldn’t find a parking place.

“I just stopped my car and got out and began running, and a lady behind me did the same thing,” she said. “She asked where I was from, and I said I’m from Odessa, and she stopped and said, ‘I’m from Moscow.’ and then she kept saying ‘I am so sorry. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’”

Even though things seem dark, Coleman has faith that the Ukrainian people will be victorious.

“(Putin’s) evil ego miscalculated how strong Ukrainians are,” she said. “He may be KGB but he’s not a general, and my people are badass people. Even if he takes Ukraine, generation after generation will boycott him for the rest of his life.”

Coleman’s current plan is to keep working so she can send her money to her family, and she said if anyone wants to help, they should try to help the other Ukrainian people.

“I would encourage people to do their own research, and find the real organization that they trust,” she said. “Right now, I have to believe there is always hope. My new hope is that this will soon stop, and I will be able to go back to my home country and put my own hands to work to help my people.”