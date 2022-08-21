University of Utah president visits Park City

University of Utah President Taylor Randall, right, toured the Utah Film Studios in Park City on Tuesday, where he discussed the importance of the state’s film incentive program.

Courtesy of the University of Utah

University of Utah President Taylor Randall visited Park City on Tuesday as part of a decade-old collegiate tradition to tour the entire state and reinforce the university’s commitment to local communities.

Randall toured the Uintah Basin and Summit County this week where he learned how rapid growth and development, affordable housing and the labor shortage impact residents. He also highlighted the U’s “six commitments” to Utah, including dedicating resources to leadership, education, research, volunteerism, providing exceptional patient care and collaborating with other higher education partners, during the visit.

The two-day trip to Eastern Utah began in Vernal on Monday and ended with an alumni dinner in Park City the following evening. Randall met with Summit and Wasatch county leaders, businesses and residents throughout Tuesday, including Park City Councilor Tana Toly and Heber City Councilor Mike Johnston.

Rebecca Walsh, the associate director of communications for the University of Utah, said the group discussed online education and mental health, workforce needs and the exponential growth facing the regions. Johnston advocated for new training opportunities for hospitality and recreation workers to promote best practices. Jonathan Weidenhamer, the economic development manager for Park City, said there should also be resources to help employees work their way up in the industry in addition to efforts to fill entry-level and seasonal positions.

Randall said the university’s new stackable credentials and online programs could address ski and hospitality industry workforce needs in mountain towns.

“We’re at an inflection point in higher education and an inflection point in the economy,” he said on Tuesday. “We’re rethinking the way we provide education to the students of Utah. We want to design the education in a very different way. We want students working and then coming and getting more education as they need it.”

Randall then traveled to Utah Film Studios, where he met with Marshall Moore, the studio’s vice president of operations, and Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission. The group discussed the importance of the state’s film incentive program, which increased during the legislative session from $8.3 million to $12 million in tax rebates for productions that film in Utah. Productions that film in rural parts of the state are also now exempt from the cap.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall visited the Utah Olympic Park on Tuesday during a tour of Eastern Utah.

Courtesy of the University of Utah

After a tour, the group went to the Utah Olympic Park. There Randall learned about the upcoming Winter Olympics bid from Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Chief Executive Officer Colin Hilton. Walsh said they also discussed how the university’s facilities may be utilized during future Games. The park’s ongoing mountain expansion project and athletic health partnerships with the U were also touted.

Randall also heard from two University of Utah Olympic bronze-medal-athletes, Casey Dawson and Ethan Cepuran, about their experiences competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Walsh said the visit to Summit County – and other regions in Utah – acted as a “fact-finding mission” that allows university staff to better understand the area’s needs. The information is gathered and used to guide conversations about the U’s presence throughout the state. Staffers then create several short-term goals and long-term planning initiatives.