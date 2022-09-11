Utah Senate leaders tour the Wasatch Back

The County Courthouse, Park City Chamber/Bureau, Wasatch County representatives and the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) collaborated to bring Utah State Senate leaders to the area to showcase transportation and transit initiatives.

Courtesy of Summit County

Summit County officials met with state representatives on Tuesday for a tour across the Wasatch Back.

The County Courthouse, Park City Chamber/Bureau, Wasatch County representatives and the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) collaborated to bring Utah State Senate leaders to the area to showcase transportation and transit initiatives. The groups touted how regional collaboration has helped improve mobility and reduce congestion as well as future programs.

“We understand that our area is a major economic driver for the state, and therefore the movement of commerce, workers, and visitors is key to maintaining the Wasatch Back economic engine, quality of life, and visitor experience,” the county said in a prepared statement.

Sen. Ron Winterton, whose 26th congressional district includes Summit County, Senate President Stuart Adams, Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers and Senate Executive Appropriations Chair Jerry Stevenson attended.

The trip included a stop at the High Valley Transit District operations center at Ecker park-and-ride, where the transit district currently operates out of a tent. The organization will relocate before the ski season so the area can be used for parking.

The group later visited the future High Valley Transit District headquarters, which will be located near The Home Depot off U.S. 40. The plans include constructing an 11,000-square-foot maintenance shop, an 18,000-square-foot administrative building and a 31,000-square-foot bus barn, with a price tag totaling an estimated $22 million.

They later crossed the border into Wasatch County for a stop at the Mayflower Mountain Resort. Adams is the chairman of MIDA, which oversees the development of the ski resort. The military authority approved $260 million in bonds to finance the project. It’s expected to open for the 2024-2025 winter season.

The visit was the latest in Washington officials visiting Summit County.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Utah earlier this summer to highlight the importance of investing in infrastructure to prepare for future climate-induced problems. Congressman Blake Moore toured the community two weeks ago for a briefing about initiatives for which the freshman Republican helped secure funding.

Summit County leaders invited Utah officials to tour the community in early June in an effort to highlight local issues and strengthen relationships on Capitol Hill.