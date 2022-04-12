Utah’s snowpack melting earlier due to warm March days

Heavy wet stuff in Old town Monday evening made strolling Main Street a bit of a challenge for pedestrians. A much needed April snow storm started Monday evening across the Wasatch Back, though water officials say it won’t be enough to boost the snowpack. The National Weather Service is forecasting more snow through Thursday night.

David Jackson/Park Record

Utah water officials were optimistic winter weather would replenish the state’s snowpack after a harsh summer, but fluctuating conditions as the season reached its peak set up a wide range of possibilities for the remainder of the year.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in March caused the snowmelt to begin earlier than usual and advance rapidly, according to Jordan Clayton, a data collection officer with Utah Snow Survey. Although winter storms brought some snow earlier this week, Clayton said too much has been lost – and it won’t be enough to help the snowpack reach its peak.

The statewide snow water equivalent, or the amount of water there would be if the snowpack melted, was around 88% of normal as of March 23. By April 1, the snow water equivalent dropped to 75% of normal as a result of several high-temperature days at the end of March. Clayton said this caused the snowpack to become ripe, which means it doesn’t need much to begin melting, and the snowpack peaked 10 to 12 days early instead of the usual April 1 date.

This year’s snow water equivalent peaked around 12 inches, which is the same as last year. During a typical year, the peak is closer to 14 inches. Clayton said the outcome is disappointing given outstanding storms in December and January which boosted the snow water equivalent to 131% of normal. The situation took a turn between January 7 and March 1 when there was a flatline, and water officials couldn’t collect any measurable precipitation.

“March was below average but it’s not the only culprit,” Clayton said.

The combination of below-average precipitation and rising temperatures has helped contribute to the declining snowpack. The state now needs to receive at least 13 inches of precipitation, which requires above-average precipitation, in the coming weeks to replenish depleted reserves in reservoirs and other water storage systems, according to a state water supply outlook.

An April 1 report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service said the snowpack in the Weber and Ogden River Basins is well below normal at 65% of median, compared to 76% at this time last year. The reservoir’s storage is 48% of capacity, compared to 60% last year.

The Weber River at Rockport State Park. The snowpack in the Weber and Ogden River Basins is well below normal at 65% of median, compared to 76% at this time last year, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Precipitation in March was 79% of normal across the state.

David Jackson/Park Record

Utah’s reservoir storage is at 56% capacity, which is down 12% from this time last year, according to a March report from the Utah Division of Water Resources. Out of the state’s 45 largest reservoirs, 28 of them were below 55% of available capacity. The Rockport Reservoir, where Park City gets a large supply of its water, was at 55% capacity and the Jordanelle Reservoir was at 49%. The Smith and Morehouse Reservoir near Oakley was at 58%, while the Echo Reservoir was at 37% capacity.

Water officials also said the surface water supply indices for Utah basins still have alarmingly low values and the snowpack’s early melt could suggest there will be a limited water supply in large portions of the state this summer. Conditions in the Weber-Ogden, Provo, Beaver and Sevier basins are of particular concern.

But with the statewide soil moisture above normal at 68% saturation, which is 31% greater than this time last year, Clayton said spring runoff will likely be improved. If the soil is dry, it absorbs and stores the water rather than helping it toward the state’s reservoirs.

This year, the situation may be different with wetter soil. Clayton said water officials are hopeful it will help boost the delivery of water. However, the moisture could be absorbed by deeper portions of the soil that are still recovering from poor runoff last year.

Clayton said there are always cycles of drought, but the combination of dry periods paired with rising temperatures since the summer of 2020 has exacerbated the state’s situation. He expects these conditions will start happening more consistently.

Although the future is unknown, Clayton hopes new water legislation will help things improve and that better weather during the next water year – Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 – may fix the state’s trajectory.