Vail Resorts to create affordable housing for more than 400 Park City Mountain Resort employees

Skiers and snowboarders board the 2 Green bus line at the Park City Mountain Resort transit station on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)



Vail Resorts announced on Monday that it would start to raise its investments in affordable housing for its employees at four properties including Park City Mountain Resort.

The effort is part of the company’s “strategic focus on investing in the employee experience,” according to a media release from Vail Resorts. The investments will take place at PCMR as well as Vail Mountain in Colorado, Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont. Together the four sites will provide new affordable housing options to more than 875 employees, or a 10% increase offered by Vail Resorts across its locations.

Locally, the company entered into a five-year lease with Columbus Pacific Development to provide 441 employees with access to affordable housing at PCMR, according to the release. The improvements at PCMR will provide the most employee housing out of the four properties.

The additional units will be in the new Canyons Village employee housing development, which is located in the Lower Village next to the cabriolet lift and the Canyons Village Transit Hub. The lease begins in the 2022-2023 season and includes two five-year renewal options. Summit County, Canyons Village Management Association and Columbus Pacific Development created a public-private partnership as part of the development. The company currently provides around 7,000 employee beds across its mountain resorts.

“Our employees are at the core of our mission to create an Experience of a Lifetime,” Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement. “Bringing our mission to life for our guests starts by creating it for our employees, and affordable housing is an essential part of that. As our mountain communities have grown, affordable housing has become increasingly more difficult for our employees to access – addressing this must be a top priority for our company and our communities. These projects reflect progress on our commitment and we remain focused on aggressively pursuing more opportunities in our resort communities.”

The announcement comes nearly one month after Lynch penned a letter to employees publicizing the company’s goal of collaborating with different mountain communities where the firm operates to provide more employee housing opportunities. Lynch wrote that although the company wants to improve its affordable housing opportunities, it needs cooperation from mountain communities.

“While we understand that some of our mountain communities have concerns about new developments, we believe it’s time for us, and our communities, to make affordable housing a top priority and accelerate the processes to ensure we collectively make progress,” Lynch’s March letter stated.

Vail Resorts latest investment in employee housing is in addition to the incremental $175 million annual investment the company announced last month. At the time, Lynch said the company would improve employee compensation by offering a $20 per hour minimum wage for the 2022-2023 winter season at all North American resorts.

The initiative also includes providing seasonal frontline leadership development, a 40% employee discount for Vail Resorts retail merchandise, remote work opportunities for its corporate office and a $4 million investment in its human resources department in addition to affordable employee housing.

To improve guests’ experiences, Vail Resorts will also invest more than $300 million before the next winter season. The plan includes 21 new lifts across 14 resorts, including two at PCMR. A six-person chair will be replaced with a high-speed, eight-person lift that will reduce wait times and increase uphill capacity by 20% while the existing Eagle lift will be replaced with a new six-person chair, according to the company’s website.

Vail Resorts did not immediately respond to The Park Record’s request for comment.