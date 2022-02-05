Wanship man sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor
Jacob Rust, 20, pleaded guilty to 3 counts in December
A Wanship man was sentenced to jail on Monday for sex crimes involving a minor.
Jacob Rust, 20, pleaded guilty in December in Summit County’s 3rd District Court to attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of lewdness involving a child, class A misdemeanors, according to court documents.
Prosecutors accused Rust of inappropriate sexual contact with three minors between the summer of 2020 and late March 2021.
According to charging documents, Rust admitted to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy to exposing his buttocks to two minors during a camping trip as well as touching the genitals of one of the children and encouraging the child to touch his genitals.
Rust also told the deputy that he and one of the children touched each other’s genitals during a separate incident, charging documents state. He also admitted to playing video games in the nude with one of the children and encouraging one of the children to go skinny dipping with him at Rockport Reservoir.
Rust was sentenced to 1,092 days in jail with credit for 219 days served, according to court documents. He must abide by sex offender conditions and must complete sex offender treatment as directed by Adult Probation and Parole. He was also sentenced to a prison term that was suspended.
Rust initially faced 10 charges, including six first-degree felonies, but several of the counts were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, according to court documents.
Gregory Skordas, the defense attorney who represented Rust, told The Park Record that he believes the sentencing is fair.
