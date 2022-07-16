Wanship woman arrested after three-month drug investigation
Methamphetamine, marijuana and guns found at the residence, Sheriff’s Office says
Summit County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 26-year-old Wanship woman on drug charges Thursday following a three-month investigation.
Detectives, as part of a drug investigation served, a search and arrest warrant at a Wanship home just north of Interstate 80, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Andrew Wright said the investigation started after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip.
At the residence, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and guns. The woman is designated as a restricted person and is not allowed to possess firearms.
Two children were also located inside the residence when detectives arrived, according to the report. The Utah Division of Child and Family Services was contacted to assist with the care and safety of the children.
The woman was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and two counts of child endangerment, according to the report.
