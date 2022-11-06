What should Summit County voters know about Election Day?

There are 10 drop box locations throughout Summit County, including Francis City Hall, the Summit County Library branches in Coalville, Kamas and Kimball Junction, the Marsac Building (shown), The Market at Park City, Oakley City Hall, the Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, Henefer Town Hall and People’s Health Clinic at Quinn’s Junction. Ballots can be dropped in the drop boxes on or before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Tuesday is the last chance for eligible Summit County residents to cast their ballots and have a say in who will represent them at the county, state and federal levels.

There are more than 20 races on the ballot, though they will differ for each voter depending on the address, including contests for U.S. Congress, state Senate and House, and the County Courthouse as well as nonpartisan school board races.

This year, residents can also vote for Summit County Council seats in the general election. No Republican has run for a spot on the panel since 2016.

Incumbent Democrat Chris Robinson is challenged by Republican Holly McClure for County Council Seat D. Glenn Wright currently occupies Seat E, but is not seeking reelection as he is campaigning for a congressional seat; political newcomer John “Jack” Murphy, a Republican, and former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte, a Democrat, are competing for the spot. Libertarian Michael Franchek still appears on the ballot, however, he withdrew his candidacy.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse anticipates voter turnout will be around 70% this year. She said more than 30% of ballots were returned as of Thursday afternoon. They were mailed on Oct. 18. The number is expected to increase throughout the weekend and into Election Day.

In addition to the local races, voters will be asked to choose between the candidates running for U.S. Senate, which includes incumbent Republican Mike Lee, Evan McMullin, Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and Independent American candidate Tommy Williams, as well as those running for U.S. House District 1, incumbent Republican Blake Moore and Democrat Rick Jones, and U.S. House District 3, incumbent Republican John Curtis, Democrat Glenn Wright, Libertarian Michael R. Stoddard, Independent American candidate Aaron Heineman, and Daniel Clyde Cummings, of the Constitution Party. The candidates for Utah State Treasurer include incumbent Republican Marlo Oaks, United Utah candidate Thomas Alan Horne, Independent American candidate Warren Rogers and Libertarian Joseph Buchman.

The state races include Utah Senate District 20, where incumbent Republican Ron Winterton is challenged by Democrat Jill Fellow, as well as districts 4, 23, 59 and 68 of the Utah House of Representatives. Incumbent Republican Kera Birkeland is challenged by Democrat Kris Campbell, incumbent Democrat Brian King faces challenges by Republican Ruth Ann Abbott and United Utah candidate Cabot Nelson, incumbent Republican Mike Kohler is competing against Democrat Meaghan Miller, and incumbent Republican Scott Chew is unchallenged, respectively.

Republican Jennie Earl is running for State School Board reelection in District 1. She is challenged by Democrat Curtis Benjamin. Democrat Carol Barlow Lear is also seeking reelection in District 6. She is challenged by Melanie Monestere, a Republican.

Board of Education races in Summit County are nonpartisan. People with certain addresses in the Snyderville Basin as well as in North Summit and South Summit will be asked to vote for a school board representative.

Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the Park City Board of Education, is seeking a full term in District 4. She is challenged by Meredith Reed, a retired Air Force chaplain. Incumbent Erin Grady is competing against Parley’s Park parent Nick Hill for Park City School Board District 5.

Incumbent Kevin Orgill is challenged by Marilyn Blakley for North Summit School Board District 4 while Vern Williams is running unopposed in District 5.

Matthew Weller is running against incumbent Steven Hardman for South Summit School Board District 4. Olivia Gunnerson and Troy Beckstead are seeking election to the District 5 seat.

There are other county positions on the ballot, but many of the races have already been decided.

Sheriff Justin Martinez and Margaret Olson, the county’s attorney, ran unopposed. Incumbent auditor Michael Howard was ousted during the online Democratic convention in April when challenger Cindy Marchant Keyes received more than 60% of the delegate vote. No Republican ran for the seat. Furse is the lone name on the ballot for county clerk, but write-in candidate Dawn Mathiesen Langston is campaigning against her.

There are 10 drop box locations throughout Summit County, including Francis City Hall, the Summit County Library branches in Coalville, Kamas and Kimball Junction, the Marsac Building, The Market at Park City, Oakley City Hall, the Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, Henefer Town Hall and People’s Health Clinic at Quinn’s Junction. Ballots can be dropped in the drop boxes on or before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. All locations close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting began on Thursday and runs through Saturday. It is also offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the County Courthouse in the clerk’s office or at the Kimball Junction branch of the Summit County Library.

Summit County residents who want to cast their vote in person may do so from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voting centers will be established in the Kimball Junction and Kamas branches of the Summit County Library, Coalville City Hall and the Marsac Building.

Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7. Furse advises voters to pay attention to the pick-up time at mailboxes so their ballot will be retrieved on time or to hand deliver it to the post office to ensure the deadline is met.

Oct. 28 was the last day to register to vote, but qualified individuals can still cast a provisional ballot. Those interested in same-day voter registration should visit a voting center with documentation verifying their identity and proof of residence. This could include showing a Utah driver’s license with up-to-date information or providing both a valid social security card and a recent utility bill. The clerk’s office doesn’t count provisional ballots until they verify the individual is eligible to vote.

“We are taking all kinds of measures to ensure voting is safe and secure … we are only counting votes from legally registered voters within our county,” Furse said. “We have a variety of ways that we do that. We’d be happy to walk anyone through that.”

Call 435-336-3040 or email elections@summitcounty.org for information about polling locations, voting and more.