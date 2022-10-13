What will the proposed Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District tax increase fund?

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District hopes an additional $1.3 million in property taxes will allow it to keep up with the demand for recreation services. The funds will mostly help fund several full-time positions, including a lifeguard who would help ensure the pool remains open for longer.

David Jackson/Park Record

As the call for recreation services grows throughout Summit County, the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District hopes an additional $1.3 million will allow it to keep up with the demand.

Basin Recreation notified the Summit County Council of its intent to go through the truth-in-taxation process, which it hasn’t done since 2019. District Director Dana Jones said the district is seeking a nearly 20% tax increase — that would raise property taxes in the Snyderville Basin by $8.20 for every $100,000 of a primary residence’s taxable value — to help address Basin Recreation’s immediate needs and long-term goals.

“Our big thing is we’re growing exponentially. The population is growing and I would even hazard a guess that the demand for what we do is growing even more than population because we do trails, we do open space, we do recreation programs, we do facilities, playgrounds, dog parks, sports fields … and we want to be able to keep up with that. Some days we can, and some days that is more difficult,” Jones said.

The truth-in-taxation process allows Basin Recreation to plan for growth through small, frequent tax increases as the district looks to build its future, Jones continued. The process also requires an entity to explain the additional funding and how it will be used.

Most of the revenue from the tax increase will go towards funding seven full-time jobs that help keep Basin Recreation operations and programs running. The positions could include a lifeguard, to keep the pool open longer; an administrative supervisor, to assist with back-of-house operations; and a project planner, to help manage ongoing and future construction, as well as trails, open space, parks, facilities and marketing leads.

Funds will also help improve conditions for employees. Staffing has been a major challenge for Basin Recreation, as it has been for many other employers in Summit County. The tax increase can aid in hiring staff, raising salaries to attract workers, and promoting retention. Jones said the district hires for attitude rather than experience, which helps ensure a committed team.

“We want someone who wants to be here,” Jones said.

Recreation manager Brian Kadziel agreed. He said the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is an exceptional facility, but it can only maintain exceptional services with the right staffing. He anticipates that improvements to the front desk area as well as building a staff presence in the weight room would benefit members.

Recreation manager Brian Kadziel said the proposed tax increase would help modernize the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, which is in near constant use and will only become busier as temperatures cool.

David Jackson/Park Record

Kadziel also highlighted possible plans to modernize the facility and make it more comfortable. He said the Fieldhouse is in near constant use and it will only become busier as the winter approaches and programs grow.

Possible upgrades may include updating signage, improving the security system and floors, or adding new tables for people to hang out after a workout. He said some parts of the building are 20 years old and in need of repairs while other areas are newer but require work because of constant use.

“It does take a beating,” Kadziel said.

Previous property taxes have helped with replacing outdated equipment and fixing damage. The funds could also be used for larger construction projects, which have drastically increased in cost. Kadziel said a quote they received last year for work is already between 5 and 10% higher.

While the proposed tax increase would help address capital replacements, it also allows Basin Recreation to plan for its future amid the rising cost of goods.

The district is currently embarking on a strategic planning mission, which comes at a time when Basin Recreation is close to outgrowing the Fieldhouse, Jones said. She noted the 100 acres of land the district owns in Silver Creek that will eventually be developed, but Jones said she wants the public to have a say in what happens there, particularly as more families may move into the area.

“What does the taxpaying public want? If you have that, you have the answer,” she said. “It’s a blank slate and we want to find out what people want.”

Staffers expect to start a public engagement process at the end of the month. The estimated five-month-long process will include meetings with community stakeholders and interactive opportunities for people to provide feedback.

Jones concedes it’s impossible for Basin Recreation to provide it all, but, if it were up to her, every child in Summit County would have the opportunity to play a sport and every child would learn how to swim.

“We want to create community through recreation,” she said.

The County Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing about the proposed 19.9% tax increase on Wednesday, Dec. 14.