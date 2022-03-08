Which candidates launched bids for County Courthouse and Statehouse seats during the filing window?

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

People campaigning for public office had until 5 p.m. on Friday to formally launch their bids, and the candidate pool for County Courthouse races is more balanced than in recent years.

Summit County voters will have the chance to hear from Republican, Democrat and Libertarian candidates this fall, marking the first time there’s been a contested county race between parties in two election cycles. Though a few incumbents at the County Courthouse remain unchallenged, there was increased interest in other positions.

County Attorney Margaret Olson, Sheriff Justin Martinez and Clerk Evelyn Furse filed for reelection midweek and face no challengers. Auditor Michael Howard submitted his bid on Friday and will face Peoa resident Cindy Keyes for the Democratic party nomination — and the seat, barring a successful write-in campaign — at the county convention in April.

Democratic delegates will also choose between former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte and longtime Parkite Coleen Reardon for the party’s nomination for Summit County Council Seat E, which is currently occupied by Glenn Wright. Wright is not pursuing another term for County Council but is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

Republicans will pick between former Francis Mayor Byron Ames and John “Jack” Murphy at the GOP convention to represent their party in the race.

A primary election will be held on June 28 if candidates from one or both parties fail to earn enough delegate support at the county convention. Michael Franchek, who filed for the seat as a Libertarian, will appear on the November ballot.

Republican Holly McClure, meanwhile, is challenging Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson, a Democrat, for Seat D.

Summit County voters are also responsible for electing representatives to several Statehouse positions.

Republicans Logan Wilde, incumbent lawmaker Kera Birkeland and Raelene Blocker are campaigning for House District 4, along with Democrat Kris Campbell. The candidates for House District 23 include incumbent Brian King, a Democrat and the House minority leader; Cabot Nelson, of the United Utah Party; and Ruth Abbott, a Republican. Incumbent Mike Kohler and Scott Chew, both Republicans, are running unchallenged for House Districts 59 and 68, respectively.

The race for Senate District 20 is between Republican Ron Winterton, the incumbent, and Democrat Jill Fellow.

Voters who want to change their party affiliations ahead of the primary elections have until March 31 to update their information.